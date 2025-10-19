Gautam Gambhir’s frustration visible in hand-flailing chat with Shubman Gill; captain utters no word post Perth disaster

Australia ended India’s unbeaten run in ODIs in 2025, handing the visitors their first loss in the format since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Stand-in captain Mitchell Marsh scored an unbeaten 46 in a rain-curtailed contest, steering the hosts to a seven-wicket win (DLS method) at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday. Gautam Gambhir had a "serious" chat with Shubman Gill after India's 1st ODI

The defeat also made Shubman Gill the only India skipper, after Virat Kohli, to lose his first match in charge across all three formats.

The defeat exposed India's batting frailties. Rohit Sharma and Kohli, making their first international appearances since the Champions Trophy, looked rusty and were dismissed for 8 and 0, respectively. Newly-announced ODI captain Gill managed just 10 as India were restricted to a below-par 136 for 9 in a 26-over match, heavily affected by rain interruptions. Australia chased the revised target of 131 in just 21.1 overs.

Following the defeat, as experts dissected India’s poor show in Perth, broadcasters aired visuals of head coach Gautam Gambhir in a serious conversation with Shubman Gill, accompanied by batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel. Gambhir appeared frustrated during the lengthy exchange, using a flurry of hand gestures while doing all the talking, as Gill remained silent throughout.

While broadcaster Abhinav Mukund guessed it was over India's bowling concerns, as they picked just three wickets during Australia's chase, Aussie batting great Matthew Hayden, who was part of the JioStar panel, said that "hard conversation" should be around the batting, as he felt 131 was never a huge target to defend.

Gill agreed with Hayden as he told the broadcasters in the post-match presentation that India was always playing catch-up after the batting debacle against the new ball.

"When you lose three wickets in the powerplay, you're always trying to play a catch-up game," he said.

Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer lasted just 24 balls, scoring 11 runs, before he was strangled for space with a bouncer from Josh Hazlewood on his ribcage. India did show some resistance when Axar Patel and KL Rahul forged a 39-run stand for the fifth wicket. The latter then added a 30-run stand for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar. But the limited number of overs and late flurry of wickets affected India's acceleration in the backend.

The second ODI match of the series will be played next Thursday in Adelaide.