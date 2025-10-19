Shubman Gill’s ‘popcorn strategy’ with Rohit Sharma during rain delay called ‘payback’, but visuals leave Nayar worried

Despite a rusty show with the bat in his first international outing since the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Rohit Sharma appeared relaxed when rain caused a considerable delay in the opening ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In a visual that went viral on social media, Rohit was seen sharing a bucket of popcorn with newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill in the dressing room. While former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Gill’s “strategic popcorn” move, one aspect of the visual left him concerned. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during rain delay in 1st Australia ODI

The clip surfaced moments after Rohit was dismissed within the first 30 minutes of play, before rain interrupted proceedings. Unfazed by the outside noise, Rohit looked calm and composed on his return to the Indian team after seven months, enjoying the snack with Gill.

However, the first glimpse of that visual left Nayar fuming, as he was heard saying in the commentary box: “Arey bhai usse popcorn mat de ((Don't let him eat popcorn).”

Nayar was concerned as Rohit had worked a lot on his fitness during his time away from competitive cricket. He also underwent a weight transformation as he lost 11 kilograms in preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. And Nayar, Rohit's former Mumbai teammate and long-time friend, helped the 38-year-old achieve it. He had accompanied the former India captain to gym sessions and practice nets over the last few weeks.

However, speaking to JioStar later, Nayar appreciated Gill's move to share popcorn with Rohit. He explained that the gesture reflected a conscious effort by Gill to make Rohit feel included and comfortable despite the recent change in captaincy, calling it a thoughtful “payback” for the support Rohit had once shown him.

"The effort that Shubman Gill is putting in to ensure Rohit Sharma is comfortable is commendable. There will always be a bit of awkwardness, however much you've played together, after a change in captaincy. Rohit has been your captain; now that you become captain, you still want to make him feel like you care, that you're there to listen. Even Rohit Sharma would want that. You might have created this culture in the team over the last three years, but you'd expect the new captain to make you feel at home. Gill is doing exactly that. He could have sat elsewhere, but strategically, he's sitting next to Rohit to make him comfortable."

"Rohit backed Gill when Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred, giving Gill the opportunity to perform. This is a reverse favour. Gill is doing whatever he can to make Rohit feel supported.