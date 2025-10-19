Search Search
Sunday, Oct 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Shubman Gill’s ‘popcorn strategy’ with Rohit Sharma during rain delay called ‘payback’, but visuals leave Nayar worried

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 19, 2025 03:51 pm IST

While Abhishek Nayar hailed Shubman Gill’s “strategic” move to share popcorn with Rohit Sharma, one aspect of the visual left him concerned.

Despite a rusty show with the bat in his first international outing since the Champions Trophy earlier this year, Rohit Sharma appeared relaxed when rain caused a considerable delay in the opening ODI against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. In a visual that went viral on social media, Rohit was seen sharing a bucket of popcorn with newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill in the dressing room. While former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar hailed Gill’s “strategic popcorn” move, one aspect of the visual left him concerned.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during rain delay in 1st Australia ODI
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during rain delay in 1st Australia ODI

The clip surfaced moments after Rohit was dismissed within the first 30 minutes of play, before rain interrupted proceedings. Unfazed by the outside noise, Rohit looked calm and composed on his return to the Indian team after seven months, enjoying the snack with Gill.

India vs Australia Live

However, the first glimpse of that visual left Nayar fuming, as he was heard saying in the commentary box: “Arey bhai usse popcorn mat de ((Don't let him eat popcorn).”

Nayar was concerned as Rohit had worked a lot on his fitness during his time away from competitive cricket. He also underwent a weight transformation as he lost 11 kilograms in preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup. And Nayar, Rohit's former Mumbai teammate and long-time friend, helped the 38-year-old achieve it. He had accompanied the former India captain to gym sessions and practice nets over the last few weeks.

ALSO READ: Gambhir-Gill risk India's win with bizarre selection; benching Kuldeep Yadav now could haunt them in World Cup 2027

However, speaking to JioStar later, Nayar appreciated Gill's move to share popcorn with Rohit. He explained that the gesture reflected a conscious effort by Gill to make Rohit feel included and comfortable despite the recent change in captaincy, calling it a thoughtful “payback” for the support Rohit had once shown him.

"The effort that Shubman Gill is putting in to ensure Rohit Sharma is comfortable is commendable. There will always be a bit of awkwardness, however much you've played together, after a change in captaincy. Rohit has been your captain; now that you become captain, you still want to make him feel like you care, that you're there to listen. Even Rohit Sharma would want that. You might have created this culture in the team over the last three years, but you'd expect the new captain to make you feel at home. Gill is doing exactly that. He could have sat elsewhere, but strategically, he's sitting next to Rohit to make him comfortable."

"Rohit backed Gill when Ishan Kishan scored a double hundred, giving Gill the opportunity to perform. This is a reverse favour. Gill is doing whatever he can to make Rohit feel supported.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill’s ‘popcorn strategy’ with Rohit Sharma during rain delay called ‘payback’, but visuals leave Nayar worried
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On