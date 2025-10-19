Gambhir-Gill risk India's win with bizarre selection; benching Kuldeep Yadav now could haunt them in World Cup 2027

The ODI series between India and Australia has started with the first match at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The match marks the beginning of a new era in Indian cricket as far as ODIs are concerned. This is the first match since Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of the team in the format from Rohit Sharma. India's captain Shubman Gill, left, and India's head coach Gautam Gambhir talk during a practice session (AP)

India looked to back their all-rounders for the match while lengthening their batting. This, in turn, led to a selection call that surprised many experts and fans: the exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav. If this is the template of the Indian team’s selection for the World Cup 2027, then these are dangerous signs. It deprives the team of a genuine strike option in the middle overs.

The result of the ODI matches in modern cricket mostly depends on what happens between 15-40 overs. The dismissal of set batters by creating pressure on them gives the team an advantage that allows them to overhaul the opposition. If India try and normalise a combination with Kuldeep Yadav for the phase, they will concede their best controllable edge against elite batting units.

What India picked and why it can hurt

Extra batting depth at number seven/eight came at the expense of a proven wicket-taking spinner. The marginal runs rarely compensate for allowing opponents to carry to set batters into the final 10 overs.

Two defensive options instead of one strike spinner shifts the incentive from attacking the opponent to run-rate management. That encourages the batter to rotate the strike, preserve wickets, and provide a solid base to the big hitters lower down the order.

Seam-heavy plans without a spin threat leave the 21-35 overs window under-resourced. Even on Australian pitches, or for that matter, pitches in South Africa, wrist-spin could turn out to be the disruptive factor when batters are settled.

Why middle overs decide the game

Batting teams are mostly comfortable scoring at nearly 5-5.5 Runs Per Over in the middle overs on most surfaces. The differentiator turns out to be the wickets. A single strike over that breaks a stand often saves 25-40 runs later. When India had been most dominant in ODIs, they had attacked in the middle overs rather than sitting back and waiting for the batters to commit mistakes.

Kuldeep Yadav's wickets per 10 overs in ODIs in overs 15-40(HT)

Kuldeep’s 15-40 over record shows what India are missing

Year Inn Overs Runs Wkts Econ Avg SR BBI 2017 11 81 397 14 4.9 28.4 34.7 3/37 2018 19 128.2 569 27 4.43 21.1 28.5 4/23 2019 21 159 823 26 5.18 31.7 36.7 4/39 2020 5 38 259 4 6.82 64.8 57 2/59 2021 4 29 198 2 6.83 99 87 2/41 2022 8 60.2 302 12 5.01 25.2 30.2 4/18 2023 28 181.1 814 41 4.49 19.9 26.5 5/25 2024 3 25 83 2 3.32 41.5 75 1/27 2025 7 42 199 2 4.74 99.5 126 1/33 Total 106 743.5 3,644 130 4.9 28 34.3 5/25

What the data says

The ceiling is elite when it comes to Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs. In 2018 and 2023, he had a strike rate of less than 28 and an economy rate of less than 5. The numbers of a classical strike spinner.

The 2019-21 trough coincided with his form, the subsequent reboot shows how quickly he altered his methods and learned from his mistakes.

2024-25 samples are small; judging his efficiency by those numbers would be statistically unsafe.

Kuldeep Yadav in overs 15-40 in ODIs over the years(HT)

The World Cup risk if this XI continues

Predictable sequencing: Without Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs, opponents would look to sit through the middle overs, keep wickets in hand, and test India in the death overs.

Without Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs, opponents would look to sit through the middle overs, keep wickets in hand, and test India in the death overs. Death overs inflation: Fewer middle-over wickets would translate to more set hitters in the last 10 overs. The seamers would be facing pre-loaded finishers and inflated scoring rates regardless of quality.

Fewer middle-over wickets would translate to more set hitters in the last 10 overs. The seamers would be facing pre-loaded finishers and inflated scoring rates regardless of quality. Lost leverage on flat days: When conditions are even, your only lever is picking up wickets. A holding spinner and extra batter do not change the game state, whereas an attacking spinner like Kuldeep Yadav can.

What India could change