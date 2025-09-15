Gautam Gambhir, senior India players unanimously planned handshake snub vs Pakistan; final green light came from...

The Indian team's no-handshake stance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, was not a spur-of-the-moment act, but a carefully weighed decision, as claimed in a fresh media report. The Indian players had rejected the customary handshake with their Pakistani counterparts after their seven-wicket win in Dubai, which kept them on course for a qualification for the Super Four stage. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir looks on at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai(AFP)

The Indian team and the BCCI drew severe backlash for playing against Pakistan. Opposition parties and social media erupted in outrage, calling it a case of prioritising money over the grief of families of the 26 civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalagam terror attack in April this year.

PTI reported that amid the rising off-field tension, BCCI and the team management huddled to discuss their stance. The report added that head coach Gautam Gambhir and some of the senior players in the team "were unanimous about not shaking hands at any given time during the match." The decision, however, wasn't an instant one, but was taken after careful deliberation, with the final nod coming from "senior people in the BCCI."

Earlier, captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored the winning run en route to a fine 47 not out to help India chase down 128 runs in 15.5 overs, said that the team dedicated the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

"Together, we came here, we took a call, and I feel we came here just to play the game. I think we gave the proper reply," Suryakumar replied to a PTI query when asked about his team's stance.

When further asked by a Pakistani journalist on whether the no-handshake stance was "politically motivated", the skipper, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday replied: "I feel few things, few things in life are ahead of sportsman's spirit also. We stand with victims of Pahalgam terror attack and dedicate this victory to our Armed Forces."

The sentiment was later echoed by Gambhir during his chat with the broadcasters.

"This match (against Pakistan) was important because as a team we wanted to show our solidarity towards the victims of the Pahalgam attack," Gambhir said. "More importantly, we want to thank the armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor. And I am sure we will try and make the country proud and make the country happy."