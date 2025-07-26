'Gautam Gambhir should himself come forward and resign': India head coach flayed, ordered to step down by furious fans

England have totally dismantled India in the ongoing fourth Test match in Manchester, and now lead by 186 runs. Last time, India conceded a total of 500-plus was in 2021 as England went on to reach 544/7 at Stumps, in response to India’s first innings total of 358. The Indian players looked shellshocked after Stumps as they walked back to the pavilion, as England batted them out of the Test and probably the series as well. Gautam Gambhir during a practice session.(PTI)

Indian cricket fans were left fuming with India’s bowling display, as Joe Root (150) went on to get a ton on Day 3. Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes remained unbeaten at 77*, alongiwth Liam Dawson (21*).

Fans slam Gautam Gambhir

Many fans have also taken to X, slamming Gautam Gambhir for his tactical approach and management. Some fans have also called for his resignation, with one stating, “T-1034: Gautam Gambhir should himself come forward and resign from Test coaching mid-series rather than waiting for a well deserved kick on his backside. We all know that neither of the two will happen but how many of you agree with this pragmatic thought?”

Another fan added, “Gautam Gambhir if you have self respect then resign from your position after England test series”.

One fan wrote, “Bring back Virat Kohli. Gambhir should resign.”

“A good advise for gautam gambhir, resign before you get sacked. He's been a complete failure as a test format coach. He does not have it,” wrote a fan.

Here are the other reactions-

On Day 2, the Indian bowlers were in terrible form and did try to make up for it on Day 3. They began the first session on a good note as they held their line well. But the ball was hold and the pitch didn’t offer much help to them. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Gambhir have also been criticised for not using Washington Sundar properly, and he wasn’t bought in until the 69th over, and was arguably India’s best bowler.