Gautam Gambhir tells Rinku Singh ‘he isn't alone’, acknowledges his character after father demise: 'Remember one thing'

“Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team – remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you – so stay strong," Gambhir said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.

Rinku, India’s designated finisher, missed out on the playing XI after the team tweaked combinations following the loss to South Africa, but Gambhir praised his dedication to the squad ahead of the clash against the Windies.

Ahead of India’s crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Rinku Singh in the team huddle. Rinku had joined the squad just a day after the heartbreaking loss of his father, Khanchand Singh, who had been battling cancer. Earlier, Rinku had rushed home from the T20 World Cup squad when his father’s health deteriorated following India’s opening Super 8 match against South Africa. He returned to Chennai in time for the team’s game against Zimbabwe on Thursday, showing remarkable composure and dedication. After his father’s passing, Rinku again went back home but returned promptly to the Indian camp, ready to take part in what had become a virtual knockout match for India against the West Indies.

“We embrace the pressure”: Gautam Gambhir The Indian head coach also delivered a powerful speech in the huddle, telling his players to embrace the pressure and enjoy the game, which had become a knockout for them.

“Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don’t hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we’re under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game. This is what you play this game for this sport for this is what you’ve played all your life, games like this at home, knockout kind of a game. So make sure we go out there excited, not any under pressure anytime for next 40 overs, if you feel the pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Okay, be brave. Be courageous. Enjoy, enjoy playing for the country, and, most importantly, enjoy playing for each other. Okay, good luck," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian team responded brilliantly when they were backed against the wall as Sanju Samson inspired them to a five-wicket win in an intense chase with an incredible 97-run* knock to seal a place in the semis.