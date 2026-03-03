Gautam Gambhir tells Rinku Singh ‘he isn't alone’, acknowledges his character after father demise: 'Remember one thing'
Gautam Gambhir praised Rinku Singh dedication to the squad after he returned to the camp after his father's demise.
Ahead of India’s crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies, head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged Rinku Singh in the team huddle. Rinku had joined the squad just a day after the heartbreaking loss of his father, Khanchand Singh, who had been battling cancer. Earlier, Rinku had rushed home from the T20 World Cup squad when his father’s health deteriorated following India’s opening Super 8 match against South Africa. He returned to Chennai in time for the team’s game against Zimbabwe on Thursday, showing remarkable composure and dedication. After his father’s passing, Rinku again went back home but returned promptly to the Indian camp, ready to take part in what had become a virtual knockout match for India against the West Indies.
Rinku, India’s designated finisher, missed out on the playing XI after the team tweaked combinations following the loss to South Africa, but Gambhir praised his dedication to the squad ahead of the clash against the Windies.
“Rinku, it takes a lot of character to come and join the team – remember one thing, you are not alone, the whole team is standing next to you – so stay strong," Gambhir said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media.
Also Read - Haunted by pace, fuelled by belief: Why Sanju Samson’s ultimate test awaits against England
“We embrace the pressure”: Gautam Gambhir
The Indian head coach also delivered a powerful speech in the huddle, telling his players to embrace the pressure and enjoy the game, which had become a knockout for them.
“Guys, there is pressure. One thing is very clear: make sure that we don’t hide away from the pressure. We embrace it. We face it. And if at any time we feel we’re under pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Enjoy playing this game. This is what you play this game for this sport for this is what you’ve played all your life, games like this at home, knockout kind of a game. So make sure we go out there excited, not any under pressure anytime for next 40 overs, if you feel the pressure, make sure we take the positive move. Okay, be brave. Be courageous. Enjoy, enjoy playing for the country, and, most importantly, enjoy playing for each other. Okay, good luck," he added.
Meanwhile, the Indian team responded brilliantly when they were backed against the wall as Sanju Samson inspired them to a five-wicket win in an intense chase with an incredible 97-run* knock to seal a place in the semis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More