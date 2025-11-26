‘Gauti bhaiya ki koi galti nahi hai’: Under fire head coach Gautam Gambhir gets Suresh Raina's backing despite downfall

2011 World Cup-winning star Suresh Raina has come out in support of embattled head coach Gautam Gambhir, as India teeters on the brink of another humiliating home Test series defeat under his guidance. After a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand last year, India have already fallen to South Africa in Kolkata and is on the brink of another defeat in Guwahati. These poor showings in red-ball cricket have intensified scrutiny on Gambhir, with mounting pressure and heavy criticism of his methods following India’s string of home Test defeats. Gautam Gambhir has been put under the scanner after India's recent Test debacle.(AP)

Gambhir's attacking approach has paid dividends in limited-overs formats—highlighted by the Champions Trophy and Asia Cup wins—but the same formula hasn’t clicked in red-ball cricket, where results have sharply declined since he took over.

Raina defended Gambhir, stressing that the players are responsible for scoring runs in testing conditions. He highlighted India’s white-ball success under Gambhir, including the recent ICC Champions Trophy win, and praised the coach’s hard work and guidance.

"Gauti bhaiyya (Gautam Gambhir) has worked really hard, aur unki koi galti nahi hai (it is not his fault at all), the players have to score runs. Under him, we have been doing great in the white-ball format, where we just won the ICC Champions Trophy. The coaches can only tell you the process, but it is the players who have to go out there and face the balls," Raina told PTI on the sidelines of the Indian Softball Cricket League’s jersey launch.

Also Read - ICC announces official schedule for T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan on February 15

Gambhir shouldn't be blamed, feels Raina

Raina suggested that players must take responsibility for their performances and communicate any issues to the coach, adding that Gambhir should not be blamed if the team struggles on the field.

“If they (the players) are facing any issues, they must be communicating to the coach that this is the issue, and I am sure they must be doing that. If the players do well then the coach will be also applauded. But if the team is not doing well, it should not be that the coach should be sacked from his post. It is the players' responsibility, if the players are doing well, this question will not even be raised," he added.