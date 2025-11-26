Anil Kumble mimics KL Rahul's disastrous shot to lose his stumps to Simon Harmer, reaction floods the internet

Former India captain Anil Kumble stole the spotlight in the commentary box on Tuesday—not for his words alone, but for an impromptu reenactment of KL Rahul’s ill-fated shot that sparked a social-media frenzy during the closing minutes of Day 4 of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. Anil Kumble mimicking KL Rahul's poor shot

As India’s chances of survival shrank further, Rahul’s dismissal to Simon Harmer triggered visible frustration from Kumble, who instinctively mimicked the batter’s flawed attempt to flick an off-spinner turning sharply out of the rough. The animated gesture, captured on the broadcast feed, was clipped and circulated across platforms within minutes, becoming an instant talking point among fans.

The moment unfolded when Harmer, introduced late in the final session to exploit the widening rough outside the right-hander’s off stump, produced a delivery dripping with drift and dip. Rahul (6) pushed forward, believing it was full enough to drive, but without getting to the pitch of the ball. Playing across the line on a wearing surface, he watched the ball bite, turn back sharply, and crash into his stumps—leaving India deeper in trouble (27/2) in a chase of 522.

Kumble, breaking down the dismissal on Cricket Live, didn’t hold back in his assessment of both the ball and the batter’s approach. “It was a wonderful off-spinner’s delivery from Simon Harmer. But KL committed to the shot far too early without reaching the pitch,” he said. “The amount of revolutions Harmer put on it gave him that dip, and because KL didn’t negate it with his feet, he was always in danger.”

He highlighted that seasoned batters are generally more conservative in such conditions. “On a fourth- or fifth-day pitch with rough outside off, you usually cover all three stumps because an LBW is unlikely from there. KL did take centre, but his off-stump still stayed exposed.”

Kumble further dissected Rahul’s stance, pointing out that his guard left him stretching for the ball. “If you stand on middle-and-off, you can smother or defend most deliveries in that area. But when you’re on middle-and-leg, you’re forced to reach—your off-stump is vulnerable, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Calling it a brief lapse, Kumble added, “He probably thought it was a drivable length, but the dip deceived him. Credit to Harmer, but KL played a shot that wasn’t on.”