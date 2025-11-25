ICC announces official schedule for T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan on February 15

India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry on February 15 in Colombo, with the ICC unveiling the full schedule for the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. It will be their first meeting since the controversy-marred Asia Cup final in Dubai last September, where Suryakumar Yadav’s side lifted the title. India played Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup last year(HT_PRINT)

The marquee clash will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium and will be India’s third group match. The defending champions have been placed in Group B alongside the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia.

India, who won their second T20 World Cup title in June under Rohit Sharma, will open their campaign at home against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. They next face Namibia in Delhi on February 12, followed by Pakistan in Colombo on February 15, before wrapping up their group stage against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad on February 18.

The 2026 edition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. ICC shortlisted eight venues for the 10th edition of the T20 World Cup. Five are located in India: Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. There are three in Sri Lanka: the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and another in Kandy. Pakistan will be playing all their matches in Colombo and Kandy

The tournament format remains unchanged from 2024: 20 teams split into five groups of four, with the top two from each progressing to the Super Eight. Those eight teams will be divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each group entering the semifinals, followed by the final.

The 2026 T20 World Cup knockout venues will depend on the qualifying teams. If Pakistan qualify for the semifinal, they will play the match in Colombo, while the second semifinal will be played in Mumbai. Colombo will also host the final, if Salman Ali Agha's men qualify for the summit clash; otherwise, it will take place in Ahmedabad. India will play the second semi-final in Mumbai unless they face Pakistan, in which case the match will be held in Colombo. If none of India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka qualify, the semis will still be held in Kolkata (March 4) and Mumbai (March 5). The final is on March 8, with March 9 as the reserve day.

Apart from the two host nations, the other participating teams in the World Cup are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States of America, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, Italy, Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman and UAE.

Italy will be playing an ICC tournament for the first time in history after their history-defining win in the European qualifier.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D: New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Fixture:

February 7: Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo at 11:00 AM

February 7: West Indies vs Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3:00 PM

February 7: India vs USA in Mumbai at 7:00 PM

February 8: New Zealand vs Afghanistan in Chennai at 3:00 PM

February 8: England vs Nepal in Mumbai at 7:00 PM

February 8: Sri Lanka vs Ireland in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 9: Bangladesh vs Italy in Kolkata at 11:00 AM

February 9: Zimbabwe vs Oman in Colombo at 3:00 PM

February 9: South Africa vs Canada in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM

February 10: Netherlands vs Namibia in Ahmedabad at 11:00 AM

February 10: New Zealand vs UAE in Chennai at 3:00 PM

February 10: Pakistan vs UAE in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 11: South Africa vs Afghanistan in Ahmedabad at 3:00 PM

February 11: Australia vs Ireland in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 11: England vs West Indies in Mumbai at 7:00 PM

February 12: Sri Lanka vs Oman in Kandy at 3:00 PM

February 12: Nepal vs Italy in Mumbai at 7:00 PM

February 12: India vs Namibia in Delhi at 7:00 PM

February 13: Australia vs Zimbabwe in Colombo at 3:00 PM

February 13: Canada vs Namibia in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 13: USA vs Netherlands in Chennai at 7:00 PM

February 14: Ireland vs Oman in Colombo at 11:00 AM

February 14: England vs Bangladesh in Kolkata at 3:00 PM

February 14: New Zealand vs South Africa in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM

February 15: West Indies vs Nepal in Mumbai at 11:00 AM

February 15: USA vs Namibia in Chennai at 3:00 PM

February 15: India vs Pakistan in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 16: Afghanistan vs UAE in Delhi at 11:00 AM

February 16: England vs Italy in Kolkata at 3:00 PM

February 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 7:00 PM

February 17: New Zealand vs Canada in Chennai at 3:00 PM

February 17: Ireland vs Zimbabwe in Kandy at 7:00 PM

February 18: Bangladesh vs Nepal in Mumbai at 11:00 AM

February 18: South Africa vs UAE in Delhi at 3:00 PM

February 18: Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo at 3:00 PM

February 18: India vs Netherlands in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM

February 19: Italy vs West Indies in Kolkata at 3:00 PM

February 19: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 20: Afghanistan vs Canada in Chennai at 3:00 PM

February 20: Australia vs Oman in Kandy at 7:00 PM

February 22: Y1 vs Y4 in Kandy at 3:00 PM

February 23: X2 vs X3 in Ahmedabad at 7:00 PM

February 24: Y2 vs Y3 in Mumbai at 7:00 PM

February 25: X1 vs X4 in Colombo at 7:00 PM

February 26: Y3 vs Y4 in Ahmedabad at 3:00 PM

February 27: X2 vs X4 in Chennai at 7:00 PM

February 28: Y1 vs Y2 in Colombo at 3:00 PM

March 1: X1 vs X3 in Kolkata at 7:00 PM

March 4: Semi Final 1 in Kolkata/Colombo (Time TBC)

March 5: Semi Final 2 in Mumbai (Time TBC)

March 8: Final in Ahmedabad/Colombo (Time TBC)