T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India vs Pakistan locked in for February 15 in Colombo, final on…
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The ICC will finally unveil the full schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup, taking place in India, at 6:30 PM today in Mumbai.
- 7 Mins agoIndia's tentative schedule!
- 17 Mins agoIndia, Pakistan once again placed in the same group
- 27 Mins agoThe tentative schedule is as follows:
- 31 Mins agoHello and a very good morning to all
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The ICC is set to finally lift the lid on the full fixtures for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup today, locking dates and venues for a 20-team event that is slotted to run in early February to early March across India and Sri Lanka. India come into the tournament as defending champions after ending their ICC title drought in the 2024 edition in the USA and the West Indies, and this schedule-reveal effectively starts the countdown to their home title defence....Read More
Most of the big-picture pieces are already in place. This will be another 20-team World Cup with four groups of five, followed by a Super Eight phase and then semi-finals and a final. The line-up is confirmed: alongside heavyweights India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh, the field also includes associate nations like Nepal, Oman, UAE and Italy.
The groups were mapped out earlier in some reports, with India placed in what looks like a relatively friendly cluster alongside Pakistan, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands, while co-hosts Sri Lanka have landed in a potential group of death with Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Only two teams progress from each group, feeding into the Super Eight. Separately, the neutral-venue agreement means all Pakistan matches will be staged in Sri Lanka, including the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash.
What today’s announcement will finally answer is the when and where of every major clash - which Indian venues get league games, and the exact path to the knockouts. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi are in the mix in India, with three venues in Sri Lanka led by Colombo and Kandy, and Ahmedabad currently pencilled in for the final unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo takes over. Expect fans to start circling dates, locking in fixtures and looking ahead to potential blockbuster nights within minutes of the schedule going live.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India's tentative schedule
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India's T20 World Cup campaign will see them travel across four venues, beginning with their opener against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They then head to New Delhi to face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, before shifting to Colombo for the marquee clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The group stage wraps up in Ahmedabad, where India take on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.
- India vs USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on February 7.
- India vs Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on February 12.
- India vs Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on February 15.
- India vs Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on February 18.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India, Pakistan once again placed in the same group
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India have been grouped with Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands and Namibia, a draw that virtually guarantees their progression to the Super Eight. Amid the ongoing debate over whether India and Pakistan should even face each other, especially after tensions escalated following the deadly Pahalgam terror attacks, it appears the ICC is aligning with the stance taken by India’s sports ministry. Ahead of the Asia Cup, the ministry had clarified that while India would not travel to Pakistan for bilateral matches, they would continue to participate in multinational tournaments as long as the fixtures are held at neutral venues. Dubai, for instance, has hosted such events in the past, and Colombo now falls into that bracket.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The tentative schedule is as follows:
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: Although the official confirmation is expected later today, an ESPNCricinfo report suggests that the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is set for February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It will mark the first IND-PAK meeting since the contentious Asia Cup final, and the third encounter at this venue since their 2023 Asia Cup fixtures – one washed out, the other won by India.
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: Hello and a very good morning to all
T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: At long last, the curtain is set to rise on the big announcement as the ICC unveils the full schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. This will be only the second time the tournament is held in the country, with Sri Lanka joining as co-hosts. The previous edition in India came in 2016, when the hosts reached the semi-finals before bowing out to the West Indies. The event was slated to return in 2020, but Covid forced a postponement. Now, after a six-year delay, the T20 World Cup is finally returning to the defending champions. The big reveal comes today.