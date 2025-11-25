T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: India vs Pakistan locked in for February 15 in Colombo, final on…

Live

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE Updates: The ICC is set to finally lift the lid on the full fixtures for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup today, locking dates and venues for a 20-team event that is slotted to run in early February to early March across India and Sri Lanka. India come into the tournament as defending champions after ending their ICC title drought in the 2024 edition in the USA and the West Indies, and this schedule-reveal effectively starts the countdown to their home title defence. Most of the big-picture pieces are already in place. This will be another 20-team World Cup with four groups of five, followed by a Super Eight phase and then semi-finals and a final. The line-up is confirmed: alongside heavyweights India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Bangladesh, the field also includes associate nations like Nepal, Oman, UAE and Italy. The groups were mapped out earlier in some reports, with India placed in what looks like a relatively friendly cluster alongside Pakistan, the USA, Namibia and the Netherlands, while co-hosts Sri Lanka have landed in a potential group of death with Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Only two teams progress from each group, feeding into the Super Eight. Separately, the neutral-venue agreement means all Pakistan matches will be staged in Sri Lanka, including the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash. What today’s announcement will finally answer is the when and where of every major clash - which Indian venues get league games, and the exact path to the knockouts. Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi are in the mix in India, with three venues in Sri Lanka led by Colombo and Kandy, and Ahmedabad currently pencilled in for the final unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo takes over. Expect fans to start circling dates, locking in fixtures and looking ahead to potential blockbuster nights within minutes of the schedule going live. ...Read More

