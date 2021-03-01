'Get him back in': Brad Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs

India's squad for the ODI series against England is yet to be announced but former Australia spinner Brad Hogg knows exactly whom to bring back for the three-match series. The squad for India's five-match T20I series was announced on February 20 which saw Suryakumar Yadav and youngsters Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan earn their maiden India call-ups while fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a return and as did Varun Chakravarthy.

As far as India's ODI series is concerned, Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the team. The player the former wrist-spinner is talking about is none other than R Ashwin, who in the last four years, has been sidelined from India's limited-overs squad.

Ashwin, who has concentrated only on Test cricket since the second half of 2017, last played an ODI and T20 for India in June and July of 2017, but given the form he is in with both bat and ball, Hogg reckons Ashwin can be a wonderful addition to India's 50-over squad for the three games against England.

When asked by a follower on Twitter whether Ashwin can be included in the team as an all-rounder, Hogg replied: "I think it is a great option, gives the batting line up extra depth allowing the top order to be more aggressive at the top and he is a wicket taking option with the ball, as well as economical. Get him back in."

Ashwin has played 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is, in which he's picked 150 and 52 wickets respectively. While those aren't bad numbers, Ashwin's performance overseas lead to his ouster from India's XI in limited-overs. Furthermore, the rise of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav has not allowed Ashwin to return to the fold. However, with back-to-back T20 World Cups approaching and given the terrific run of form he finds himself in, Ashwin has not given up on his hopes of playing the T20 World Cup which will be held later this year in India.

"For me it's very realistic not a dream. The space I am in right now, I'm enjoying whatever I'm doing on a day-to-day basis. It's been more about the process, it's more about what, how and when rather than this that and there. That's something which can make you chase and make you desperate," Ashwin had told a reporter after the end of the second Test.