‘Getting such legends bowled is a big achievement’: Rashid Khan names his ‘best three wickets’ in T20 cricket

Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan has been a key bowler in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s arsenal since his induction in 2017. One of the most-liked overseas players, the leg-spinner has so far scalped 85 wickets from 69 matches, averaging 20.10.

Besides IPL, Rashid is a popular figure in other T20 leagues like Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League. The 22-year-old has played 259 T20 games in his career and has 360 wickets to his credit.

Rashid has dismissed several big-ticket batters in the IPL but he still cherishes the way he had castled the likes of MS Dhoni (in 2018), Virat Kohli (in 2020) and AB de Villiers (in 2018) in past seasons. While speaking with Cricwick, the young bowler revealed three of his memorable wickets in the shortest format of the game.

“There are a lot of memorable wickets, to be honest. But if you ask me, my best three wickets in T20s, then they have to be MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. I had bowled all three of them,” Rashid told Crickwick.

“Taking wickets is fine, sometimes you get people out caught and other times you get them out lbw or like that. But, getting such legends out bowled, I would say is a big achievement. Because to get those three names bowled is a tough job as a spinner. Those wickets, I will always have in my mind and remember them forever,” he added.

Before the suspension of the IPL 2021, Rashid picked 10 wickets from 7 matches for SRH but the team had a terrible time in the tournament. The Sunrisers had won only 1 out of 7 games and ended eighth in the points table with just two points in their kitty.

Rashid is currently quarantining in Abu Dhabi before he could join his PSL team Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of the 2021 season. He has put his County contract with Sussex on hold in order to participate in the PSL.

“Unfortunately, I only played two games in PSL 6 and had to go away for national duty. Now I had the option to stay back in England and here I must appreciate Sussex for their help and understanding as I had to decide between missing five games with the county or playing a whole tournament like PSL which seemed like a better option, especially as the fans wanted me to play in the PSL,” Cricket Pakistan quoted Rashid as saying.