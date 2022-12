Giles Shield: Bhaide, Haridas score double centuries on opening day

Omkar Bhaide and Shrihan Haridas hit double centuries as their school teams coasted to huge wins in the opening round of the Giles Shield inter-school cricket tournament on Monday.

Bhaide’s unbeaten 212 helped Sharadashram Vidyamandir (English) post a mammoth total of 468 for one versus Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Marathi). Sharadashram then skittled out their opponents for 89 to win by 379 runs.

Haridas carried his bat through to score 204 and help Parag English School, Bhandup, score 675 for four against St Xavier’s High School, Borivli. The final total included 205 penalty runs for slow over-rate. Om Davat took five for 10 as Parag School shot out St Xavier’s for 44 to record a 631-run win.

Brief scores: Jamnabai Narsee 211 in 45 overs (Meir Kadakia 41; Neevan Barot 4/36) beat St Xavier’s Boys Academy 148 in 45 overs (Neevan Barot 51; Ishan Tabreja 3/21) by 63 runs; Rizvi Springfield, Bandra 491/5 in 42 overs (Sudhan Sunderaj 101, Aryan Sisodia 67, Ayudh Mohanty 58, Aryan Nikalje 62*) beat Vibgyor Rise 32 in 9 overs (Arav Shrivastava 3/11) by 459 runs; Parag English, Bhandup 675/4 0 (205 penalty runs) in 37 overs (Haridas Shrihan 204*, Neeraj D 106, Samreet Bhatt 53) beat St Xavier’s HS, Borivli 44 in 11.5 overs (Om Davat 5/10) by 631 runs; Shardashram Vidyamandir (English) 468/1 in 43 overs (Omkar Bhaide 212*, Samarth Kadam 146*, Sudmedh Desai 42) beat Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Marathi) 89 in 22.1 overs (Abhinav Jadhav 38; Arjun Mungekar 3/12) by 379 runs; Omkar International 107 in 24 overs (Gitesh Rane 3/19, Aradhya Chowkerkar 3/36) beat IES Raja Shivaji 25 in 12.3 overs (Kivam Banjan 4/5, Shaurya Nawale 3/20) by 82 runs; Blossom 309 in 45 overs (H Patel 108, Shrisatyam Parvi 63; Shaurya Bhambari 3/33) beat Lilavati Podar High School 160 in 29.2 overs (Aalap 3/15) by 149 runs; Gokuldham, Goregaon 50 in 23 overs (Youraj 3/8) lost to Swami Vivekanand, Kandivli 51/0 in 8 overs by 10 wkts; Parle Tilak Vidyamandir ICSE 100 in 20.3 overs (Arnav Patil 4/20, Daksh Waghmare 4/17) lost to Yashodham High School 101/5 (Ayush More 41, Manav Singh 38) by 5 wkts; RN Podar, Santacruz 44 in 15.1 overs (Darshan Rathod 5/7) lost IES New English School, Bandra 45/1 in 5 overs by 9 wkts; IES Digambar Patkar School, Dadar 79 in 17.1 overs lost to JBCN, Borivli 82/1 in 9.4 overs (Rijul Rawal 33) by 9 wkts; Don Bosco, Borivli 395/9 (159 penalty runs) in 32 overs (Tanesh Patil 68, K Prabhu 38; Mayank 3/9, Sharil 3/9) beat St Joseph, Dombivli 183 in 36.1 overs (Aditya Kadam 54; Ballal Patil 4/6, K Kore 3/6) by 212 runs; Oxford Public School 281/5 in 45 overs (Praveer Singh 100*, Youraj Desai 77, Vedantshu Bovalekar 34) beat Bombay Scottish, Mahim 115 in 36.4 overs (Arav Thakkar 58; Advait Bhatt 3/23) by 166 runs; BD Somani, Cuff Parade 222/5 in 45 overs (Siddharth Dabholkar 105*) beat Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu 37 in 14.3 overs (Arjun Bansal 5/15) by 185 runs; Sir CJ High School, Tardeo 96 in 20.4 overs (Kyan Shah 6/42) lost to St Mary’s ICSE 97/6 in 15.5 overs (Arush Sonawane 4/13) by 4 wkts; Amulakh Aminchand, Matunga 74 in 22.3 overs (Arav Shah 6/17) lost to Gundecha Education 75/2 in 12 overs by 8 wkts; Vibgyor HS, Malad 199 in 38 overs (Sabyasashi Mahapatra 49; Casian 3/37) lost to St Domnic Savio 200/5 in 30 overs (Kaustubh Rawool 50) by 5 wkts.

MCC Pro-40 league brief scores: B4S Club 271/6 in 40 overs (Ankush Paswan 121*, Anuj Iyer 44, Amant Hussain 32; S Das Gupta 3/32) bt MCC (Orange) 183 (Saurabh Paswan 49, Ritwik Mohanty 36, Suhail Ansari 35; Anuj Iyer 3/44, Mehraj Khan 3/24, Sahil Ansari 2/22) by 88 runs; MCC (Black) 256/5 in 40 overs (Yash Ramchandani 148*, Rohan Karande 30; Mayank Dubey 2/26, Chandan Jaiswal 2/53) bt MCC (Yellow) 201/9 (Pratik Chavan 54, Nikhil Dechapalli 54; Tushar Raj 4/46, Rahul Yadav 3/37) by 55 runs