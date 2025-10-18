Gill begins a fresh leadership chapter

Kolkata: It can’t be lost on India that the only ODI defeat that mattered in the last five years came against Australia in a World Cup final watched by 120,000 at home. To square up against the same team, sans Pat Cummins who had taken pride in how ‘satisfying’ it had felt to silence Ahmedabad that night, should motivate India to start well in a three-match ODI series beginning on Sunday at Perth. India captain Shubman Gill. (AFP)

India haven’t played this format since the Champions Trophy win though, while Australia are better versed in it, having played South Africa in August. There is no Jasprit Bumrah as well – he plays only the T20Is – so there is plenty to ponder.

The most intriguing subplot of what should be a well-contested series is the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, giants of the game hedging their bet on extending their one-day careers till the 2027 World Cup. And since well begun is a job half done, the onus is on them to not look out of place after spending nearly seven months away from the India team.

The hype generated by their return already reflects in the ticket sales as at least 50,000 spectators are expected at the Optus Stadium, a figure which has only been reached twice in the venue’s history.

“A lot of people are going to come and watch them (Virat and Rohit). If it is their last time on Australian soil, I hope they enjoy it,” said Australia captain Mitchell Marsh, before adding that he would prefer “not too much good cricket from them”.

This is definitely the last Australia tour for Kohli and Sharma but around June, the narrative was more complicated. With Shubman Gill slowly pushed into the T20 team as vice-captain after taking over the Test captaincy, there was speculation that maybe the Australia ODIs would be the end of the road for them.

Rohit, however, has showed up 10kg lighter, subtly slipping in his wish to play the 2027 World Cup. Kohli, who has quit every format on his terms, returns to a format he has owned. Kohli needs no lesson on how to go about batting in one-dayers, but since Hardik Pandya is not touring, India’s reliance on him to anchor the innings is expected to go up.

Gill needs Kohli’s expertise, as well as Rohit’s insight. The circumstances around Gill taking over the ODI captaincy though are unique even by Indian standards, given he now leads the outgoing captain as well as his predecessor. But Gill asserted that it isn’t going to affect his relationship with Rohit.

“A narrative is run on the outside but nothing has changed in my relationship with Rohit. He is very helpful whenever I feel I need to ask him anything, may be input on nature of the track,” Gill said at a media interaction at Perth on Saturday.

“Whatever they feel, their experience, whatever they have learned, whether by reading the pitch or any situation, I go to them and ask what they think, how they would do it if they were in my place. I like knowing people’s thoughts and then, based on my own understanding of the game, I make my decisions accordingly.

“I have a very good relationship with both Virat bhai and Rohit bhai. Whenever I have a doubt about anything, I go to them, take their suggestions, seek their advice, and they never hesitate to tell me anything. See, I think that’s the real wealth of experience.

“I mean, these are the kind of players I used to idolise when I was growing up. The kind of hunger that they had used to inspire me. It is a big honour for me to be able to lead such legends of the game. I am sure there would be so many moments in this series where I would be able to learn from them. If I get in a difficult position, I wouldn’t shy away from taking advice from them.”

Tours of Australia can get very edgy, especially if the opener is at Perth, which has been a low-scoring venue. But Gill feels that responsibilities like this tend to get the best out of him.

“I like when I am entrusted with extra responsibility. I thrive under pressure, my best game comes out,” he said. “But when I bat, I think as a batter and then I take best decisions. As a batter, I try not to think like a skipper as then you take more pressure on yourself and you might end up losing freedom of playing your shots and lose the ‘X factor’.”