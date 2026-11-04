Gill is improving as captain with every series: Rahane praises Indian skipper for his captaincy

Shubman Gill's confidence with the bat and his growing maturity as captain have impressed former India skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who believes the young leader is improving with every series.

Shubman Gill during the first ODI between India and New Zealand. (AFP)

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Entrusted with leadership responsibilities early in his career as part of India's long-term transition, Gill has continued to score heavily while leading the side. His batting form has shown no signs of slowing down under the added responsibility, and he has also risen to the top of the ODI batting rankings.

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"Shubman's performance, batting-wise, has been brilliant. His records tell you a story. What I like most about him, the way he plays, is his confidence," Rahane said on his YouTube channel.

The confidence, according to Rahane, is evident in the way Gill carries himself on the field, his attitude and the intent with which he approaches the game.

Acknowledging that batting form can fluctuate, the 38-year-old felt Gill's recent run-scoring had further strengthened his self-belief.

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{{^usCountry}} "The way he walks onto the field, his attitude, that intent, is very important. Form can fluctuate. You score runs one day, you might not the next, but Shubman obviously has that confidence, and he has been scoring runs of late," Rahane said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The way he walks onto the field, his attitude, that intent, is very important. Form can fluctuate. You score runs one day, you might not the next, but Shubman obviously has that confidence, and he has been scoring runs of late," Rahane said. {{/usCountry}}

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Gill has backed that confidence with some remarkable performances in both white-ball and Test cricket.

In the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati in September, he produced a stunning innings during a mammoth 405-run chase, smashing an unbeaten 223 off 133 balls.

He reached his double century in just 117 balls, setting the record for the fastest double century in men's ODI cricket. It also remains the highest individual score by a captain in ODIs.

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In Test cricket, Gill made a huge impact during the series against England, particularly at Edgbaston, where he led from the front with a monumental 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second to register twin centuries in the same Test as captain.

But it is Gill's development as a leader, beyond his run-scoring exploits, that has particularly caught Rahane's attention.

Also Read: First ODI: Anshul Kamboj spearheads India's strong pace showing

He praised the youngster's handling of players, use of bowlers and ability to make timely changes, seeing these as signs of a captain growing in experience.

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"But the most important thing is how he is improving as a captain with every series. He is handling the players very maturely, rotating his bowlers and making the right changes. So, those are good signs that he is growing with every series," he added.

Rahane is currently part of the expert panel on Sony Sports Network during India's tour of New Zealand.

Having won the T20I series 3-2, India on Wednesday defeated New Zealand by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the ongoing five-match ODI series.

India will conclude their tour of New Zealand taking on the hosts in a two-Test series.

Following the New Zealand tour, India will return home for white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe before taking on Australia in the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

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