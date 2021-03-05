Home / Cricket / Give Smith the captaincy if he wants it: Khawaja
cricket

Give Smith the captaincy if he wants it: Khawaja

Smith, who led the team for nearly three years, was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leadership roles for two years in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Australia's Steve Smith(AP)

Former Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has called for Steve Smith to take back the captaincy of the test side once Tim Paine's tenure is over.

Smith, who led the team for nearly three years, was stripped of the captaincy and banned from leadership roles for two years in the wake of the Newlands ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Smith's leadership ban expired last March but the master batsman has since been overlooked for roles in the test and white-ball teams.

"If Steve Smith wants to captain Australia, I think he should captain Australia," Queensland captain Khawaja told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

"He’s our number one batsman, he’s done it before, he’s paid for his mistakes, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in line for the captaincy if wants to do it."

Paine succeeded Smith as captain and led Australia to their Ashes triumph in England in 2019.

But Paine's leadership was criticised during the test series against India and Australia's 2-1 loss on home soil against the injury-ravaged tourists sparked calls for the 36-year-old to relinquish the captaincy and focus on his wicketkeeping.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rishabh Pant - The ninja in the pack for Team India

Pant's outrageous reverse sweep off Anderson stuns England cricketers - WATCH

Southee reprimanded for showing dissent at umpire's decision

Shikha's omission a tough call but she is not dropped: Harmanpreet

Fast bowler Pat Cummins is vice-captain of the test team and Marnus Labuschagne is regarded by some pundits as a candidate for the captaincy despite playing only 18 tests.

Australia's selectors have steered clear of even mentioning Smith's name in conversations about leadership roles.

Smith, who recently won a third Allan Border Medal as the country's top male cricketer, told reporters last month the captaincy was "not on (his) radar" and the decision was out of his hands.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steve smith
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP