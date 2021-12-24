'Glad that I could come back': Mayank opens up on coach Dravid's role behind his return

Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test against England after suffering a concussion during a training session. The 30-year-old opener from Karnataka returned to the Test setup against New Zealand recently as vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane made way for Kohli after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mayank made the most of the opportunity, ending a two-year wait for a Test hundred and scoring 150 & 62 in both innings at the Wankhede stadium. Putting up an impressive display of grit, the right-hander notched up his fourth Test hundred after going through a barren patch with the bat where he had managed to score just one fifty in seven Test matches.

The 30-year-old Mayank is geared up for the South African challenge and glad to be back in the scheme of things. "It is not a fresh start. The last one year that went by was a lot to do with understanding myself and understanding what ticks me and what hadn't worked for me," Agarwal told KL Rahul in a candid chat ahead of the Test series opener against South Africa in Centurion.

"I am glad that I could come back and put in the performances and I look to do the same," he added.

Mayank also opened up on coach Rahul Dravid's contribution in the process of his comeback. The batting great emphazises on understanding mind space and it has helped Mayank retain his place in the red-ball contingent.

"For me, he has just been a person who talks about understanding yourself and understanding your mind space. If you can work that out and sort that out then more often then not you are giving yourself best possible chance to succeed."

"Knowing him, he is a man who really strives and puts the onus on a good strong preparations. We had quality sessions here and we are looking forward to playing the Test match," said Mayank.

Mayank and Rahul have known each other for many years and the pair enjoys a great camaraderie. The Karnataka pair has probably resolved India's opening conundrum and it will be looking to get off to a good start during the three-Test series against South Africa beginning with the Boxing Day Test (December 26).

"We had our doubts if we play for India and we never gave up our dreams and worked harder and it is amazing to sometimes sit back and think how we started and where we are today, it is magical for me," said Rahul.

"It is just the beginning for us and we still have a long way to go and the friendship and understanding we have shared for so many years will only help us build better partnership and win more matches for the country."

