Glenn Maxwell spoke to RCB authorities for half an hour after he was released, reveals details of 'exit meeting'

Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he was on a phone call with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for half an hour after the franchise conveyed to the Aussie star that he would be released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Maxwell, who has been with the franchise since 2021, was not among the three retentions finalised, with RCB opting for Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal; however, unlike Mitchell Starc, who is yet to hear back from the team he played for last season – Kolkata Knight Riders – Maxwell had a rather 'beautiful' exit. Glenn Maxwell scored just 52 runs in 10 games for RCB in IPL 2024(Getty)

RCB picked up Maxwell for ₹14.25 crore, and in the last four seasons of the IPL, the Big Show mostly blew hot and cold. In 52 games for RCB, Maxwell scored 1266 runs, including 12 half-centuries. Although 2024 proved to be a forgettable outing for Maxwell – just 52 runs from 10 matches – he, along with Kohli and AB de Villiers formed a destructive middle order in 2021 and 2022. Nonetheless, Maxwell was happy to have had a lengthy but more importantly, healthy chat with the officials, who explained to him the reason behind letting him go.

"I got a phone call from Mo Bopat and Andy Flower. It was a zoom call, they sort of explained to me the decision not to be retained. It was actually a very beautiful exit meeting. We ended up talking about the game for almost half an hour – talking about the strategy, looking to go forward. I was really happy with that," Maxwell said on Around The Wicket podcast.

"If every team did that, I think it would probably make the relationship smoother. I could not speak high enough of the way that they dealt with the whole situation. They are changing a few of their staff as well so they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players."

Maxwell feels RCB journey not ever yet

RCB remain one of the only three original eight teams – alongside Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings – to have never won the IPL. Despite reaching the Playoffs on several occasions, RCB haven't been able to go all the way, something the franchise desperately wants to change this year. Maxwell, of course, will be up for grabs, having set a base price of ₹2 crore, and he could well return to RCB for another stint if that's what the franchise has in mind. But that'll be easier said than done with the Aussie star expected to trigger a massive bidding war.

"I understood that process was going to take a bit of time. But yeah, you start to get edgier around that last date – whether you're going to get retained, but completely understandable the direction they are heading in. They need three Indians to build that core and hopefully the overseas can complement those locals. I wouldn't say my RCB journey is over; I would certainly like to get back there. It was a great franchise to play for and really enjoyed my game there," Maxwell pointed out.