New Zealand's Glenn Phillips scripted history on Friday as he became the first batter to score a T20I, Test and ODI century against India in a single calendar year. He achieved the feat after surpassing the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the Wellington Test.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates after scoring a century. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shane Watson and Shai Hope are the other two batters to have centuries against India in all three formats, but neither of them achieved it in a single calendar year, making Phillips' accomplishment all the more astounding.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Phillips, who was batting on 94 overnight, got to his century on Friday with a push through the covers off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. The right-hander had walked out to bat with the hosts in trouble at 70/5 on the opening day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He then went on to form a 216-run stand with Henry Nicholls for the sixth wicket. He was eventually dismissed by Akash Deep for 118. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 173 as New Zealand were bowled out for 368. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets, while Akash Deep took three. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then went on to form a 216-run stand with Henry Nicholls for the sixth wicket. He was eventually dismissed by Akash Deep for 118. Nicholls remained unbeaten on 173 as New Zealand were bowled out for 368. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets, while Akash Deep took three. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The biggest highlight of Phillips' innings was that he played the ball exceptionally late and most of his runs came on the backfoot. The bulk of his runs came off the offside as he made the most of the Indian bowling attack being a little too short.

Phillips T20I and ODI run

Recently, Phillips smashed the record for most runs in a bilateral T20I series, scoring 341 runs in five games against India. New Zealand might have lost the series 2-3, but Phillips emerged as one of the standout performers, hitting a century and three fifties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His one and only ODI century this year came against India in January when he smashed 106 runs in Indore. New Zealand had won the three-match series 2-1.