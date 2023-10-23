Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Goa vs Railways Live Score: Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Live

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start at 09:00 AM

Goa vs Railways Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Goa squad -
Deepraj Gaonkar, Ishaan Gadekar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Desai, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tunish Sawkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Darshan Misal, Mohit Redkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Rajashekhar Harikant, Felix Alemao, Lakshay Garg, Shubham Tari, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh
Railways squad -
Ashutosh Sharma, Mohammad Saif, Nishant Kushwaha, Pratham Singh, Raj Choudhary, Shivam Chaudhary, Shubham Chaubey, Rahul Sharma, Vivek Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Upendra Yadav, Akash Pandey, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma, Susheel Kumar

Goa vs Railways Live Score, Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 08:04 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Goa vs Railways Match Details
    Match 75 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Goa and Railways to be held at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Goa Railways Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.