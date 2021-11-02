Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'God decides your destiny': Yuvraj Singh drops bombshell, hints at return to 'pitch hopefully in February'

File image of Yuvraj Singh.(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

In 2019 June, India's star allrounder Yuvraj Singh shocked the world when he came out for a press conference and announced his international retirement. The left-handed batsman was regarded as one of the top batsmen in the world at the time, and while he was in and out of the team at the time, and his best years were behind him, many believed that the Yuvraj still may get to play one more series and announce his retirement in style.

But unfortunately, the fans did not get to see Yuvraj in India's blue jersey, and soon after, he also announced retirement from domestic cricket. The hard-hitting batsmen competed in T20 leagues across the world after getting permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and he also showcased his dangerous skills in the Road Safety T20 series this year.

But now, it seems Yuvraj Singh is getting ready to make a return to cricket once again.

In a late-night bombshell posted on his Instagram, the 39-year-old hinted that he may be returning to cricket in February next year.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," he said.

While it remains unclear whether Yuvraj will be returning to play for India or in T20 leagues, the fans will be still excited that they get to see the star batsman one more time on the cricket pitch.

