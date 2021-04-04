Good show in IPL works wonders, not thinking about World T20: Mayank Agarwal ahead of IPL 2021

For Mayank Agarwal, the last edition in the UAE was his best IPL. The Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) opener hit his first IPL century, returned the best tally (424 runs) and average (38.54) in his 10 seasons. His form though dipped for India on the Australia tour. After two subdued ODIs, he failed in the first two Tests to be dropped, and didn’t fare better on being recalled to bat in the middle-order in the final game in Brisbane.

Also read: No one can be like MS Dhoni, I would like to be myself,' says Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson

With competition hotting up for the openers’ slots across formats for India, the 30-year-old Karnataka batsman will need a big IPL 2021 season to make a India comeback. Agarwal looks at the season ahead as IPL returns to India.

Excerpts:

IPL is back in India. How have you been preparing?

It is wonderful IPL is back in India. Although we will miss the crowd, playing in India will be thrilling. I have been working hard on my fitness and skills in Bengaluru. The T20 format demands top fitness and sharp skills. Once we hit the nets, we will be in the groove. In the last IPL, I did well. I hope to make the most of the chance this season too. Every year IPL provides a big stage for cricketers to showcase talent; my eyes are also fixed at doing well for Punjab Kings.

Do you see IPL as a chance to come into contention for the T20 World Cup in India this year?

IPL is a long tournament with so many matches. I will look to make the best use of opportunities and let my performances help my team win the title. A good show in IPL always works wonders. As far as the T20 World Cup goes, I am not thinking about it. It is still quite far. But yes, I would like to make an impression.

The Indian team is on a roll. How difficult is it to get back, be it ODIs, T20s or Tests, especially as an opener?

It is fantastic to see the team doing so well in all formats. Actually, I like the competition. It pumps me up, I’m more focused, raring to take up the challenges and better my performances. In the last two-three years, Indian cricket has gone upwards and I think it is in the most exciting phase at the moment. The competition makes me more determined to deliver.

How has Anil Kumble as Punjab Kings coach influenced your game?

It is not just me who looks up to Anil bhai for several reasons. He has a sharp cricket brain and knows exactly what he wants from me. I will be spending time with him in the nets ahead of matches. It becomes a bit easy when you have a coach like him, who knows your game well and also your potential. His inputs helped me do well last season. I hope this time too I am able to absorb whatever he has to say about my game.

Punjab Kings will play five matches in Bengaluru, yours and KL Rahul’s hometown. How do you look at your opening partnership?

Rahul is an incredible cricketer. His game makes scoring look very easy. It would be amazing to go out there and play together in Bengaluru. I have always enjoyed with him as partner at the other end. This is the fourth year we will be playing for Punjab. Our friendship helps us gel on the field as we understand each other’s game well. I am hoping for another electric season for both of us.

What does Punjab Kings need to do to qualify for the playoffs and win their first IPL title?

We missed qualifying for the playoffs last season by one victory. Punjab Kings need to be consistent and display a good brand of cricket to taste success. The team has been successful in clusters in the past, but we have lacked consistency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON