Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks': Virat Kohli lauds Umran Malik
cricket

'Good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks': Virat Kohli lauds Umran Malik

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Umran Malik and Virat Kohli.(IPL)
By hindustantimes.com

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been impressed by young Umran Malik, who has become the latest fast bowling sensation in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, became a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the UAE after pacer T Natarjan was tested positive of Covid-19 and had to isolate himself.

Malik, in a few games for SRH this season, has impressed with his lethal speed, regularly clocking over 150kph. And after RCB lost to SRH by 4 runs on Wednesday in the IPL 2021 encounter, even India captain Kohli did not stop himself from praising the 21-year-old.

Also read: 'Decent squad but...': MSK Prasad addresses one 'cause for concern' in India's T20 World Cup squad

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said that they need to monitor Umran Malik's progress and need to keep an eye on him.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon," Kohli said.

RELATED STORIES

"The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 virat kohli
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch

'Virat doesn't even come close to Sachin. In fact, Babar is more like him': Asif

KKR Predicted XI vs RR: With Playoffs berth in sight, will Morgan make changes?

RR Predicted XI vs KKR: Will Samson field unchanged side after loss vs MI?
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP