'Good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks': Virat Kohli lauds Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been impressed by young Umran Malik, who has become the latest fast bowling sensation in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, became a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in the UAE after pacer T Natarjan was tested positive of Covid-19 and had to isolate himself.

Malik, in a few games for SRH this season, has impressed with his lethal speed, regularly clocking over 150kph. And after RCB lost to SRH by 4 runs on Wednesday in the IPL 2021 encounter, even India captain Kohli did not stop himself from praising the 21-year-old.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said that they need to monitor Umran Malik's progress and need to keep an eye on him.

"This tournament throws up talent every year, good to see a guy bowling at 150 clicks. It is important to understand the progress of individuals from hereon," Kohli said.

"The pool of fast bowlers being strong is always a good sign for Indian cricket and whenever you see talent like this, you are going to have your eyes on them and make sure you maximise their potential which is already being seen at the IPL level," he added.