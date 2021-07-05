Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum’: Karthik issues apology for 'bats are like a neighbour's wife' comment
cricket

‘Got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum’: Karthik issues apology for 'bats are like a neighbour's wife' comment

While on commentary during the match, Karthik jokingly passed a comment which angered some people as he vented out their anger on Twitter.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:56 AM IST
Dinesh Karthik issues apology for his statement(Twitter / Dinesh Karthik)

Dinesh Karthik has accumulated well in his new role as a commentator and an analyst. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman was highly praised by the cricket fans for his analysis of the game as they said that Karthik was a ‘breath of fresh air’ in the commentary box. However, Karthik was in the eye of the storm recently during the 2nd One Day International between Sri Lanka and England.

While on commentary during the match, Karthik jokingly passed a comment which angered some people who vented out their anger on Twitter.

This is what Karthik had said:-

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better."

The comment did not go down well with some of the fans as they called it sexist and misogynistic. Karthik has now issued an apology as he revealed that he got ‘a lot of stick’ from his wife and mother for making those comments on air.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev has his say on whether Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as next India head coach

"I want to apologise for what happened last game. It's not really what I intended. I just got it all wrong. I apologise to everybody. It's definitely not the right thing to say," Karthik said while being on-air during the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

"I got a lot of stick from my wife and my mum for saying that. I am really sorry that it shouldn't happen again," he added.

Karthik, who was also on commentating duties during the World Test Championship final, gave regular updates regarding the weather in Southampton. Karthik regularly uploaded pictures on Twitter of the Ageas Bowl and even called himself the official ‘weatherman’ of the Test match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dinesh karthik
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP