'Got an injection at 3 AM before that game...': AB de Villiers' unheard 'WC' story, reveals enormous 'tablets' addiction

Concerns over the mental health and wellbeing of athletes are becoming increasingly more prevalent in modern day sport. Athletes and experts are both trying to destigmatize steps taken to remain healthy in a field that can be incredibly taxing.

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers made a major revelation about his playing career(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent weeks, figures such as Australian cricketer Steve Smith and English footballer Dele Alli have spoken out about the struggles they faced with nerves and anxiety, and how the negative emotions can tend to impact decisions.

With many leagues and teams around the world coming around to implementing mental health days and beginning to provide extensive support for athletes, the conversations are gradually becoming more positive, with regards to the wellbeing of superstars on the biggest stages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has become the most recent athlete to speak about about his experiences with anxiety and nerves, and how he too became reliant on sleeping pills during his career to keep him firing on all cylinders.

In the wake of revelations made by Smith and Dele, de Villiers spoke about his own struggles, especially on the nights leading up to high-pressure matches.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, de Villiers spoke in reference to sleeping cycles and tablets. “I can relate to this because I had similar issues before big games, really struggling to sleep,” said the South African.

“Sleeping tablets helped me fall asleep and it can become a problem after a while because the tablet only doesn’t make you sleep, it makes you feel really relaxed, takes a bit of anxiety away and you just feel in a very good space.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

De Villiers recited one incident he remembers of needing medical care, ahead of his brutal innings of 162(66) against West Indies in Sydney during the 2015 World Cup. “I very clearly remember the game in the 2015 World Cup. It was the night before we played the West Indies. I actually ended up scoring a hundred which was very surprising - one of the best knocks of my life. But that night, I literally slept for 2-3 hours maximum.”

“At 3 am, I got the doctor over to my room, got an injection and I just couldn’t sleep. I had stomach cramps and it was purely based around anxiety, stress and pressure, thinking about the next big game, which was a must-win for us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

De Villiers, fondly called ‘Mr 360’, was very upfront regarding the positives sleeping tablets could have in crunch situations if athletes could find it difficult the night prior to a big match. However, he was also quick to warn about the drawbacks of becoming too reliant on medical care for a mental issue.

“It was just those lonely times in the hotel room, thinking, ‘I have to do this again tomorrow, I have to do it again’. It just never stopped, ultimately creating a bit of anxiety within myself. Sleeping tablets can be so addictive that sometimes you start taking them when you don’t really need them. That’s where it becomes the problem. Luckily for me, I stabilized the last 5-7 years, got a little bit better, but it’s very dangerous.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

De Villiers concluded by suggesting that young up-and-coming athletes don’t shy away from sharing their anxieties with professionals who can help them handle their nerves and mental well-being, rather than looking for a quick solution to what can often be a deeply-rooted and damaging issue.

“When it happens to you, you need to communicate to someone about it. That’s what I sort of got wrong during my career. I was too proud to talk about it, didn’t want to show weakness to the coach or the captain. But it’s important to talk, communicate to someone and then nutrition - you’ve got to drink a lot of water, got to eat well and exercise. A good night’s rest gives you success the next day,” concluded the South African legend.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON