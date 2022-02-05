'Got confidence from that. He told us how...': Yash Dhull reveals Kohli's advice for Team India ahead of U19 WC final

India U19 captain Yash Dhull on Saturday revealed former Indian skipper and an U19 World Cup-winning skipper, Virat Kohli's advice for the team ahead of the team's final against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Dhull admitted that the interaction lifted the team's morale.

Dhull-led side will be aiming to hand India an unprecedented fifth U19 World Cup title. India already own the record for most titles - 4 - one of which was by a Kohli-led Indian side back in 2008.

"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him," Dhull told ANI recalling Kohli's interaction with the team after India's semi-final win against Australia.

India have scripted an unbeaten run to the final, winning all their Group-B matches before beating Bangladesh in the quarterfinal and Australia in the semis to reach their eighth U19 World Cup final and fourth consecutive since 2016.

"The morale is high, everyone is excited about the game. We will enter the contest with a positive frame of mind. England played a close match against Afghanistan, we will make our own game plans. We will look to carry our form into the final. Our spinners are nice, we will look to execute our plans," said Dhull.

"Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure," he added.