Grace brings her force to WPL

Walking in at No 6 with UP Warriorz needing 84 off 48 balls against Gujarat Giants in Sunday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) game in Mumbai, Australia’s Grace Harris faced an uphill task.

With a stiff target and her compatriot Kim Garth bowling her seamers well, UP Warriorz had their task cut out. Known for her power-hitting in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) the 29-year-old Grace lit up the Mumbai stadium by scoring an unbeaten 59 off 26 balls to take UP Warriorz past the finish line.

With 19 runs needed, the last over proved dramatic. Grace hit two sixes and a four off Annabel Sutherland to clinch victory.

“Full credit to Grace and our lower order in particular. Grace is Grace. That is the only way to describe her. She has shown the world what she can do,” compatriot and skipper Alyssa Healy said after the win.

Grace successfully reviewed and got a wide, getting an extra run and a delivery in the last over that ensured UP Warriors won with a delivery to spare. Healy in fact gestured from outside the boundary asking Grace to calm down.

“I have not seen anyone hit the ball like Grace,” said Kim Garth, who took 5/36 and still ended on the losing side. “When we are with Australia in the nets, nobody wants to bowl to her because you just have balls flying back at you,” she said.

At 23, Grace scored the WBBL’s first century for Brisbane Heat, 103 off 55 balls. She is not alone playing cricket, her sister Laura also has a great reputation in WBBL reputation. The Brisbane Heat player is with the Delhi Capitals in WPL.

“Grace is amazing for the squad. She knew what she had to do from ball one,” said England’s Sophie Ecclestone, who was 22 not out at the other end after their 70-run eighth wicket partnership. “It is quite scary. She is amazing too. Hopefully, Grace can give us some tips.”

Hailing from Queensland, Grace made her T20 debut for Australia in 2015 against Ireland and was part of the T20 World Cup-winning team in South Africa. Laura’s batting heroics has helped twice champions Brisbane Heat (2018-19 & 2019-20).

“She is a class act. There is so much craze for WBBL games in Australia now. The Harris sisters are like huge stars in Brisbane. When they are playing, expect fireworks. It is time for them to entertain Indian fans now,” said Ashutosh Saroch, who plays for Brisbane-based cricket club Southern Knights and is Laura’s colleague in the emergency department of Logan Hospital.

Laura, 32, is a nurse and was part of the frontline squad that worked relentlessly in Brisbane during the pandemic.

“I was getting antsy when there were so many breaks in the DRS. I was able to compose myself, but was psyched up to get the batting and score. I love batting with freedom. The coach is supportive and tells me to be free. There was a little bit of confusion when the umpire said the DRS was down. But no hassle and good fun. Drinks and burgers at the end of the day,” said a thrilled Grace.

