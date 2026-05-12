Graeme Smith picks names better contender than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who'd eventually won Orange Cap in IPL 2026

The competition for a top-order spot in India’s T20I setup is getting intense, with a pool of young batters rising in this edition of the Indian Premier League 2026 and proving their ability to perform at the highest level despite their age. While this name is not new to the biggest occasion in franchise cricket, he has already been seen as a crucial part of the Indian top order over the last T20 cycle, which saw India crowned defending champions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026 prior to the start of this IPL season.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has 440 runs to his name in 11 IPL 2026 matches. (ANI Pic Service)

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The 25-year-old Abhishek Sharma from Amritsar, Punjab, is enjoying red-hot form this IPL season for his franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, following a lacklustre T20 World Cup campaign, despite the nation relying on him to display his heroics throughout the tournament. While India found themselves on the winning side yet again after the 2024 championship, the left-handed opener’s only noticeable innings came in the final against New Zealand with a blistering 52 off just 21 balls. He also faced major questions earlier in the group phase after registering three consecutive ducks.

However, since then, Abhishek has let his bat do the talking and is also a contender for the Orange Cap this season, sitting 3rd in the standings behind teammate Heinrich Klaasen and Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul. He has amassed 477 runs in 11 matches so far and has already surpassed his last season’s IPL tally of 439 runs, aiming to mark his first 500+ runs campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Former South African batter and SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith backed Abhishek to win this season’s Orange Cap ahead of 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his compatriot Klaasen, who is also enjoying his best IPL campaign so far and seems to be improving with age. Smith highlighted that batting at the top of the order gives Abhishek more opportunities to score throughout the innings and play with greater freedom, maximising the powerplay from the outset and finding boundaries more easily as compared to Klaasen, who bats in the middle order where any mistake can cost him his wicket and, potentially, the Orange Cap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former South African batter and SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith backed Abhishek to win this season’s Orange Cap ahead of 15-year-old rising star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his compatriot Klaasen, who is also enjoying his best IPL campaign so far and seems to be improving with age. Smith highlighted that batting at the top of the order gives Abhishek more opportunities to score throughout the innings and play with greater freedom, maximising the powerplay from the outset and finding boundaries more easily as compared to Klaasen, who bats in the middle order where any mistake can cost him his wicket and, potentially, the Orange Cap. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We're seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance. What more did Smith say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We're seeing a great race for the Orange Cap this season, and despite his struggles in the World Cup and the impressive (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi, I think Abhishek Sharma will have the best chance. What more did Smith say? {{/usCountry}}

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Those at the top of the order always have a longer time to bat, so any dip in form means you could have a chance to get it back quickly. I certainly think that’s the case on these flat pitches where there’s not a lot in the surface,” Smith said in his SA20 column.

Smith’s remarks carry weight as T20 batting has evolved rapidly, with flat pitches becoming the norm and strike rates holding significant value. Opening batters have consistently maintained strike rates above 200 due to their attacking mindset from the outset, and Abhishek fits that exact profile, striking at nearly 210 this IPL season with 43 fours and 36 sixes. Smith also pointed out that while many modern batters play cross-batted shots against the line of the delivery, Abhishek’s strength lies across the entire boundary circle, especially his ability to clear the ropes on the off-side. His fearless mentality against elite pacers clocking over 140 kmph from the outset was also highlighted as one of the key reasons behind his success in the shortest format.

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“Sharma plays a lot more square than most batters, certainly over the off-side. But there's a lack of fear in the youngsters these days; there are so many across the board who are pinging it from the word go,” added Smith.

SRH, currently 2nd on the table, can seal their qualification spot with a win over the Gujarat Titans today. Even if they lose, the franchise remains in a strong position to move into the qualifiers with 14 points on the table, meaning more matches for Abhishek to make a substantial impact, help his team achieve their championship goal, and potentially clinch his first Orange Cap.

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