Home / Cricket / 'Grateful to God everyday for us being together': Kohli responds to Anushka Sharma's viral birthday post on Instagram
'Grateful to God everyday for us being together': Kohli responds to Anushka Sharma's viral birthday post on Instagram

Virat Kohli, who celebrates his 33rd birthday on November 5, replied to Anushka Sharma's viral birthday post on Instagram to leave their fans in awe yet again.
'Grateful to God everyday for us being together': India captain Virat Kohli responds to Anushka Sharma's viral birthday post on Instagram.(PTI)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 04:21 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India captain Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Friday and as expected, he is trending all over social media. On the same day, India take on Scotland in another must-win clash at the T20 World Cup but it is his partner and famous action Anushka Sharma's birthday post that has taken social media by a storm.

A few hours after Sharma took to Instagram to wish her better-half, skipper Kohli commented on the post and his response has left the Netizens in awe. 

Earlier in the day, wishing Kohli, Sharma wrote: "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are ♥️ Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

Kohli thanked her, writing: “You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you.”

Virat Kohli replied to Anushka Sharma’s post. (INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA_SHARMA)

While their love-filled exchange on the internet has drawn equally loving reactions from their fans, the focus remains on Team India's next challenge in the World Cup. After losing to Pakistan and New Zealand, the ‘Men in Blue’ find themselves in a tricky situation and must depend on Afghanistan, who they beat two days back by 66 runs, to defeat New Zealand to better their chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

 

