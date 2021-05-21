'Great preparation for WTC Final against India': Tim Southee 'excited' for England Tests

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee believes that the upcoming two Tests against England will be a way for the team to prepare for the highly-anticipated World Test Championship final against India starting from June 18th. New Zealand will play two Tests against England with the first Test starting from 2nd June.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Southee was asked by reporters if he believes the two games against England are warm-up before the WTC Final.

Also read: SLC, top players locked in bitter pay dispute

"Nah, I think anytime you get a chance to play a Test match for New Zealand, it's an amazing opportunity and it's something that you treasure, so I don't think you would treat them as warm-ups," Southee said at a virtual press conference, as per news agency ANI.

"It's a two-match Test series against England and so our focus is first and foremost on those two matches against England," he further said.

"For us, it is great to have those matches in the lead-in to the final that follows on afterward. It's great preparation for the final but in saying that, for us it's a two-match Test series that we're really looking forward to, and the quality English opposition in these conditions," Southee added.

"It's exciting to play three Test matches in a short space of time. It is something that the team doesn't get to do that often.

"We've come off a bit of a break, which has been nice, and (we have) been able to get some conditioning into our bodies, the guys that have come from the IPL and are going to be playing some cricket," he added.

Speaking on the fitness of the team, Southee said the players are refreshed after the break in between and are ready to go.

"The guys are refreshed in some sort of way, using the next couple of weeks to get ourselves prepared and ready to play three Test matches."

"They are in quick succession but we have had a chance to prepare physically leading into this with some strength and conditioning stuff. Now, it's just getting our loads to a point over the coming weeks so that we can rock on to those three Test matches," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON