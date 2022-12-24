Greater share of revenue for women’s IPL teams

Players' price tags will also be decided by an auction that will follow the media rights and team ownership sales.

Teams are expected to go up from five to six and matches from 22 to 34 from 2024.

In an earlier communication to states, BCCI had spoken of wanting to hold WIPL around the country. But “a packed home calendar”, lack of clarity on media rights, sponsorships and team ownership is why BCCI does not want WIPL to travel extensively in 2023.

“The key to making the league work is to treat it as a separate property with all the attention to detail and care.”

“In an ideal world, we would want the matches to be played in our home base so that we can build a fan base from the first year and a certain atmosphere,” said a prospective bidder who did not want to be named.

Home to Mumbai Indians, the Wankhede stadium may not be used. The 22 matches of the first WIPL could be at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and in Pune.

It is likely that the first WIPL, to be staged between March 3-26, will be in Maharashtra. “On the back of the success IPL 2022 had by holding it in one state, we may decide to do the same at least in the first year,” said a BCCI official. The official did not want to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

BCCI has gone for a closed bid (5 years) without setting a base price. It wants to let market dynamics decide the rights’ pricing.

A number of IPL franchises and many of those who bid unsuccessfully are interested in WIPL. Their business decision will be based on the kind of response the media-rights tender, which will be opened on January 12, gets.

This was the revenue distribution formula when the IPL kicked off. Between 2008 and 2012, franchises got 80 per cent of the income from the central pool. Between 2013-17, it was 60 per cent and is now almost 50 per cent.

Media rights and sponsorship make up the central revenue pool.

