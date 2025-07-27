Grit and spice in India’s draw for the ages

MUMBAI: It is for a reason that countries go out of their way to host the India Test team. They are box office. The defiance of Sydney 2021, the daring of Brisbane 2021 had viewership shoot through the roof. The modern India players have excellent skills to shine in all conditions, but it is their never-say-die spirit which makes them the team to watch in world cricket. India's Ravindra Jadeja (2nd R) and India's Washington Sundar (R) after drawing the match on day five of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, in Manchester. (AFP)

Manchester’s Old Trafford became the scene of their latest heroic act with backs to the wall against a dominant England. Giving another example of their combativeness, Shubman Gill’s team served a Super Sunday treat of grit for the cricket fans on the final day of the fourth Test.

In a gripping finish to a thrilling series where all four Tests have gone to the wire, inspired by their captain’s epic century, the left-handed pair of Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja played out of their skins to secure a memorable draw with an unfinished fifth-wicket stand of 203 runs, both signing off with centuries.

It keeps the Anderson-Tendulkar series alive going into the fifth Test at The Oval with England leading 2-1. This result will be all the more satisfying for India because, as against Australia in 2021, they were hit by a series of injuries. They came back to draw after conceding a lead of 311 runs by scoring 425/4.

KL Rahul laid the platform with a defiant 90, but fell early on Day 5. The rest of the batters, however, refused to throw in the towel under extreme pressure and on a pitch showing some signs of variable bounce.

Gill held fort before falling at the stroke of lunch for a superb 103, and Jadeja joined forces with Sundar to take the fight to the opposition. The duo ensured there was no further damage till the end, especially with Rishabh Pant injured. They trusted their defence, showed composure and showed the stomach for a fight.

In the end, the roles had been reversed. At 386/4, having made to field for 138 overs, England captain Ben Stokes wanted to call off the game. But with both Jadeja and Sundar in sight of their hundreds, India declined the offer. Unaffected by some farcical bowling from an upset home team, Jadeja (107*, 13x4, 1x6) duly reached three figures off 181 balls. Sundar (101*, 9x4, 1x6) completed his maiden hundred off 206 balls.

Stokes can dwarf any counterpart with his intimidating body language and all-round feats, but in Gill he has met his match. The Indian skipper, handed the reins at 25, likes to go about his job in a quiet manner. After Sunday’s hundred, it will never be mistaken for meekness. The fourth innings effort was the coming of age of the Punjab batter.

The most fascinating period of play was the captain versus captain contest.

A fired-up Stokes got Rahul early with an unplayable ball which kept low, but Gill produced a classic to carve out a hundred to remember.

Carrying a shoulder niggle, the England all-rounder had held himself back on the fourth evening. With his bowlers struggling, Stokes brought himself on straightaway in the morning. During an incisive eight-over burst, he tested Gill’s courage and technique to the full.

He almost had Gill caught at short cover on 81, at the total of 181/2, but a leaping Olli Pope at short cover couldn’t hold on to the chance.

Stokes then stung Gill’s thumb with a fierce lifter. Angling in from the good length, the ball kicked off to hit the top of the thumb and the side of the helmet, the impact nearly sending him toppling into his stumps. Grimacing in pain, the physio was out.

But Gill’s resolve was not going to be affected. The next ball was met with a full stride to send a message to the opposition and his dressing room that this challenge can be met.

Having resumed the day on 77, he braved the blows to reach a classy hundred. When he fell before lunch, Gill walked off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans. The English crowd had been harsh on him after the Lord’s episode with the home openers, but stood as one to salute a tough young warrior.

Gill has defied all odds to take the game to the home team in each Test. He emulated Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar by scoring four hundreds in a series as captain.

He suffered a lapse in concentration to be dismissed, but nothing inspires the team more than watching the leader set an example.

No doubt Washington, promoted to No.5 in Pant’s place, and Jadeja played the way they played. England tried everything – the fielders circled around the bat for spinners, movement from full balls, short ball tactics. Jadeja and Sundar were equal to it. The left-handers played out the final two sessions without any further damage to complete a sensational draw.