GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Hosts gun for season double and big win in top 2 pursuit; CSK keen to haul down RR
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score IPL 2026: It comes down to the last weekend of matches in the IPL. Gujarat already have top 4 sealed but will want to ensure that their NRR can't be caught up to by SRH. CSK still have an outward chance of qualification, but depend on other results.
GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Only five matches left in the IPL regular season with every team on 13 points, meaning it's the last chance for Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to tack on some points to better their position. ...Read More
On the outside looking in are CSK, who need a win plus need RR, PBKS, and KKR to lose their games – and a win by enough points to jump over RR in the net run-rate sweepstakes. It's a very difficult task for CSK now, but the only thing they have in their own hands is winning by a decent margin on their own legs. Some things are working, some things are not – and tonight is the night when captain Ruturaj Gaikwad really needs to step up and show his true quality.
Gujarat are already through to the playoffs, but know they need to better the result that SRH will put up if they wish to reach the top two. Having two shots is such a key goal in the IPL, and currently on 16 points right behind RCB, GT are in a strong position to get there, particularly if they win big tonight.
GT have all the pieces in place but will be slightly cautious about Sai Sudharsan, who was hit on his elbow in a scary fashion. Otherwise, the top order batting is as consistent as ever, putting up mass runs, while the bowling has been the key with Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj bowling the most dot balls in this IPL thus far. One eye for GT will be on preparation for the playoffs themselves, where they will be aware there could be a call for more explosiveness. But with this match and subsequently the playoffs also largely in their backyard, this team will be as confident as any.
CSK need to find a path to victory which contains a big NRR swing themselves, to stay ahead of RR and put the pressure onto them when they face MI later on this weekend. CSK will back themselves in a pressure situation, and that is all they can really expection from themselves.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 21 May 2026 04:50:19 pm
GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Qualification sealed for GT
GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans earned qualification during their little break in games, as SRH's win over CSK saw both teams go through to the next round, their 16-point total unassailable. GT have recovered in a terrific fashion this season – five losses this season, but only three in their last 11 matches. Now, the next goal is to finish in the top 2.
- Thu, 21 May 2026 04:30:32 pm
GT vs CSK LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
GT vs CSK LIVE Score: The last round of fixtures in the Indian Premier League, and that is all that it comes down to. CSK vs GT in Ahmedabad with GT looking at the top 2 and CSk hoping for another day of survival – that being all they can do. Stay tuned!