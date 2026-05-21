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GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Hosts gun for season double and big win in top 2 pursuit; CSK keen to haul down RR

By Kartikay Dutta
May 21, 2026 04:50:19 pm IST

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score IPL 2026: It comes down to the last weekend of matches in the IPL. Gujarat already have top 4 sealed but will want to ensure that their NRR can't be caught up to by SRH. CSK still have an outward chance of qualification, but depend on other results.

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Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shubman Gill warms up ahead of GT's crucial encounter vs CSK.(PTI)

GT vs CSK LIVE Score IPL 2026: Only five matches left in the IPL regular season with every team on 13 points, meaning it's the last chance for Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to tack on some points to better their position. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 04:50:19 pm

    GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Qualification sealed for GT

    GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Gujarat Titans earned qualification during their little break in games, as SRH's win over CSK saw both teams go through to the next round, their 16-point total unassailable. GT have recovered in a terrific fashion this season – five losses this season, but only three in their last 11 matches. Now, the next goal is to finish in the top 2.

  • Thu, 21 May 2026 04:30:32 pm

    GT vs CSK LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    GT vs CSK LIVE Score: The last round of fixtures in the Indian Premier League, and that is all that it comes down to. CSK vs GT in Ahmedabad with GT looking at the top 2 and CSk hoping for another day of survival – that being all they can do. Stay tuned!

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