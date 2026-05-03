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GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Top 4 within touching distance for Gujarat, Punjab want to return to winning ways

By Kartikay Dutta
May 03, 2026 05:25:29 pm IST

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans have racked up a couple of key wins to keep themselves well and truly in the hunt for a playoff spot. Punjab Kings have looked nearly unbeatable this season, but did suffer their first loss of the season, and will look to course-correct.

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GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer warms up in practice before PBKS' match vs GT.(PTI)

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Things begin to look really interesting in the playoff race. A couple of poor results for Rajasthan Royals has opened the door for the teams beneath them, in particular Gujarat Titans, who are suddenly two points off the top four with a game in hand. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 05:25:29 pm

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Punjab suffered first loss first time out

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: Punjab have become a winning machine under Ricky Ponting and Shreyas Iyer, thanks in large part to the terrific strength of their batting. But their bowling has threatened to come undone for a couple of games, and it finally happened as they leaked far too many bad balls to Sunrisers last week, handing them a first loss of the season, and something they need to change.

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 04:55:26 pm

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: GT play catchup with return to winning form

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: A couple of weeks ago, GT were in trouble after a heavy, bruising loss to MI, which seemed to have exposed their top order. In the matches since, they have come roaring back with excellent bowling performances, and are suddenly 2 points off second place, 3 points off first.

  • Sun, 03 May 2026 04:30:02 pm

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    GT vs PBKS LIVE Score: The second half of a Sunday double header as the calendar turns over into May. Another important match in the context of the playoff race – the team leading the top 4 takes on the team sitting right outside of it, which at the moment has a chance to play catch-up and get right on their tail with a win. Big game in Ahmedabad!

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