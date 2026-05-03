GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Top 4 within touching distance for Gujarat, Punjab want to return to winning ways

GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2026: Things begin to look really interesting in the playoff race. A couple of poor results for Rajasthan Royals has opened the door for the teams beneath them, in particular Gujarat Titans, who are suddenly two points off the top four with a game in hand. ...Read More

The IPL is well and truly alive if the results can go a particular way – but equally, it is so easy for losses to be deflating at this stage. Punjab themselves received a wakeup call as a big total was easily chased down by Sunrisers Hyderabad, in a 200+ haul-down that has become typical in IPL 2026.

Punjab's batting remains supreme thanks to their ‘Prabharya’ opening pair, who continue to deliver consistently, and thanks in large part to the form of Shreyas Iyer as their leader in the middle order. Marcus Stoinis also came good for them in the previous match, another tick in their book.

The concern for Ponting and Iyer's men is in the bowling department, which has managed to concede 200+ in five of their seven completed games thus far, conceding 195 to struggling MI in a sixth. The only full innings where they held a team to sub-200 was in fact GT themselves earlier this season, but that was their trickiest chase yet.

Ponting and the PBKS think-tank will be aware that conceding 200+ regularly is a recipe for disaster, the batting papering over the cracks of a bowling unit that hasn't clicked into form. They have the personnel and know they need to adjust and be proactive in how they address the issue.

Gujarat Titans are not the most destructive batting unit in the competition, but know their gameplan will be predicated on using their bowling corps to restrict PBKS to a small total, before using the class and experience of their top three to try chase it down.