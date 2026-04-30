GT vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: RCB return to venue of last year's triumph with top spot on the line
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The runaway top 4 in IPL 2026 has almost made the playoffs all their own with nearly half the season to go. It's all about the race for the top two now, with RCB standing a chance to go to the top of the table tonight.
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: The IPL 2026 season already seems to have been split into two camps. The top four is running away with it, already a couple of wins and several points ahead of the chasing camp – the group of PBKS, RCB, RR, and SRH seeing everything tick, while the teams below simply haven't found the consistency of results to provide solid competition. ...Read More
The closest members of the chasing pack are Gujarat Titans, who are on eight points from eight games, but still four points off of fourth place after big wins earlier this week for RR and SRH. Gujarat have a huge game tonight – a win puts them in the discussion, right on the tail of the current top four, and they are present to take advantage should any of these teams slip up and leave a window.
But the likelihood of that looks so slim – the form and confidence of the teams near the top of the table is such that they look nearly unbeatable, and would need something calamitous to happen to fall down the pecking order. Nevertheless, the IPL is not immune to twists and turns, and it would be a shame to have the playoff picture decided before even reaching May.
At the top end of the table, things are tight: Punjab Kings have 13 points, but the tio of RCB, SRH, and RR are right behind on 12 points, albeit the defending champions with a game in hand. Beating the teams out to the top two is so significant in the playoff picture, for that extra cushion of a second chance in Qualifier 2, with only one team ever winning the trophy after beginning in the eliminator.
With that in mind, RCB's chance to go to the top of the table and act as the pace-setters is huge. They are high on confidence after demolishing Delhi Capitals earlier in the week, and only seem to be going from strength to strength. They comfortably beat GT last time the two teams met, and this is a ground with fond memories of last year's final for this group.
The IPL race for the playoffs could essentially be over tonight – but that's not a prediction you can make until the final ball of the league stage is bowled.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 05:30:33 pm
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: New ball bowlers come to the party for GT
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: In IPL 2026, it has been all about the powerplay – the teams which can maximise it with the bat and cause the most damage with the ball are the ones having the most success. Although there are demands for Gill and Sudharsan to take more risks and score at quicker rates, GT's strength is how effective they can be with Siraj and Rabada sharing the new ball to take early wickets. CSK was a showcase, but it will be against the likes of Kohli for RCB where it will matter most.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 05:15:51 pm
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: Gujarat bounce back after two tough losses
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: Gujarat were another team who worked themselves into a strong position before suffering two heavy defeats at the hands of MI – losing by 99 runs – before RCB themselves dominated them in a comfortable chase. But GT got back on the board with a win against CSK, thanks to new ball wickets and having an early impact. Sudharsan anchored the chase on his home turf, and gave them the points with a fine innings.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 05:00:22 pm
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: GT try to rise above chasing pack
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: There's a trio of teams who would say they still have an outside chance at the playoffs if they manage to play the remainder of the campaign near perfectly – CSK and DC, on six points, and GT, above them on 8. The consistent quality of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler combined with the well-rounded bowling unit will keep them in the mix in most games, but they need to begin finding that X-factor. A lack of it is costing them in head to head matches against these top teams.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 04:50:03 pm
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: RCB with a chance to go to the top of the standings
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: There is the top 4, then there is the rest. PBKS lead the pack with 13 points – but right behind them on 12 points are RCB, RR, and SRH, except Bangalore have a game in hand on those teams which they are playing today.
If RCB win, they regain top spot in the table – and are suddenly in pole position to seal a spot in the top two of the table, which can be absolutely crucial.
- Thu, 30 Apr 2026 04:30:02 pm
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
GT vs RCB LIVE Score: The bottom six are running out of time to catch up with the top 4. It's beginning to look like a very top-heavy season of the IPL, and the teams in the midtable slots need to begin finding the results to pull themselves back into contention, and quickly. Begins with GT vs RCB tonight in Ahmedabad.