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GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi firepower faces GT's fast-bowling pedigree for spot in Final

By Kartikay Dutta
May 29, 2026 05:55:40 pm IST

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the toast of cricket this week after a stellar playoff debut. But RR will need their teen star to show up again as they face GT's effective bowling with a spot in the Final vs RCB on the line.

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GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the key for RR in their hope to make the IPL 2026 Final.(ANI Pic Service)

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: A rematch of the IPL 2022 final, this time in Qualifier 2 to decide who will go through. Some things are similar compared to the last time this pair of teams met in the playoffs, but much more have changed – Jos Buttler for one, has crossed the divide to be a GT player, while RR have reprised his superstar role at the top of their order with a player who was 11 years old the last time RR made it to this stage of the tournament. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 05:55:40 pm

    How RR got here

    RR had a phase where they looked ready to challenge for the top 2, but a few bad results left them playing catch up. That said, they were the sole team in the chasing pack with their fate in their own hands heading into the last week of games, and showed up with big wins when it mattered most. They continued that trend with a Sooryvanshi-led thrashing of SRH in the Eliminator, giving them a chance at the final on Sunday.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 05:30:03 pm

    How GT got here

    GT's big NRR swing thank to a huge win against CSK in their very last game of the season ensured that they finished second, earning a second go in the playoffs thanks to Qualifier 1. Facing RCB, GT were outclassed – first by Rajat Patidar's scintillating 93*, before seeing their batting fall apart in the face of a big chase. GT are a consistent, dependable team – bowling is their strength, and they have Kagiso Rabada's wickets and Jason Holder's impact to thank for that stature they hold. But momentum might be against them slightly.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 05:15:04 pm

    Spot in Final at stake

    The 10 teams entering the IPL play it for one reason only – to get their hands on the trophy. Both the teams playing today are two steps, just two wins, away from achieving that goal. But it's always one game at a time at this level, which means the goal for this evening is simply to get to the Final. Winner progresses, loser goes home – as simple and straightforward a situation as it can be. A chance at history, or a footnote to it.

  • Fri, 29 May 2026 05:00:07 pm

    GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    GT vs RR LIVE Score, IPL Qualifier 2: Down to the last weekend of IPL 2026! It has taken a while to get here – but in about 6 hours' time, there will only be two more teams left standing. One team bids farewell tonight – but who will it be? Plenty to discuss in the last stretch leading up to Qualifier 2. Stay tuned for all the updates!

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