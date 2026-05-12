GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Titans host Sunrisers in the battle for top spot
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans face off in crucial match in IPL 2026. The winner of the game will move to the top spot in the league table.
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in Ahmedabad tonight with the IPL 2026 league table entering its pressure zone. Match 56 pits two sides on 14 points from 11 matches, with SRH second and GT third, according to the standings before the game. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sit above them, which gives this contest a direct top-of-the-table edge. ...Read More
SRH have produced one of the strongest mid-season surges of the tournament. Pat Cummins' side won only one of its first four games, then stitched together six wins in the next seven to force itself back into the top-two race. GT arrive with their own momentum after four straight wins under Shubman Gill, built on a repeatable top order and a bowling group that has found regular powerplay breakthroughs.
GT have dominated this rivalry, winning five of the previous six completed meetings, while SRH are still chasing their first win over Gujarat in Ahmedabad. The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a stronghold for GT in this matchup, with the home side winning all three previous meetings at the venue.
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- Tue, 12 May 2026 05:06:01 pm
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: When GT and SRH last played
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The last GT-SRH meeting came at this same venue in IPL 2025, and the Gujarat Titans controlled it with a 38-run win. GT posted 224/6 in Ahmedabad before restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186/6. Prasidh Krishna was named the Player of the Match, giving Gujarat a decisive bowling hand after their batters had already pushed the game into a high-scoring zone. SRH also lost the earlier meeting in Hyderabad, where GT chased 153 in just 16.4 overs. That recent history gives Gujarat a clear psychological edge tonight, while Hyderabad have a direct chance to break an ugly Ahmedabad pattern.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 04:57:09 pm
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The leading wicket takers
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The batting names are huge, but this match also has a proper wicket-takers' subplot. Kagiso Rabada leads Gujarat Titans' attack and sits among the Purple Cap leaders with 10 wickets this season. SRH have their won top-five presence through Eshan Malinga, who has 16 wickets and has given Pat Cummins a genuine strike option. Rashid Khan has surged again after his four-wicket burst against the Rajasthan Royals and enters tonight with 15 wickets. Mohammed Siraj's new-ball spells against Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head could set the tone early. This may be decided by which attack wins the powerplay.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 04:50:28 pm
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The leading run-scorers
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Tonight's match brings together three of IPL 2026's top five run-getters. Heinrich Klaasen leads the season chart with 494 runs for SRH, while Abhishek Sharma sits close behind on 475. Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has 462 runs and enters the contest after an 84-run statement against Rajasthran Royals. Sai Sudharsan has been GT's major batting pillar with 440 runs, while Ishan Kishan has added 409 for SRH. Travis Head and Jos Buttler add further firepower, making this one of the strongest batting match-ups of the season.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 04:38:26 pm
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What would CSK and RR want from today's match
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will watch GT vs SRH with keen interest. Both sides need the playoff race to stay crowded, so their worst result tonight would be a washout. One point each would take Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad further away.
The ideal result for CSK and RR is a clear win for one side, preferably by a big margin. So, the losing team stays on 14 points and also takes a net run rate hit. If they had to choose, SRH beating GT may suit them slightly because GT's NRR is more catchable. A heavy GT defeat would increase the chances of CSK and RR to make it to the top four.
- Tue, 12 May 2026 04:15:59 pm
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Battles for the top spot
GT vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2026 match 56 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both GT and SRH come into the match on 14 points from 11 games, with Sunrisers placed second and Gujarat third before the first ball. SRH arrive with powerful batting unit led by Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Henirich Klaasen, while GT lean on Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and a strong attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan. A win tonight would place one of the team at the top of the league table.