'They have been consistent in all parts of the world': New Zealand batsman wary of India's spin duo in WTC final

Virat Kohli-led team India is set to face New Zealand in the much-awaited World Test Championship Final which kickstarts on June 18 in Southampton. India boast a bunch of phenomenal pacer bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma who would be eager to express themselves in English conditions. However, Kiwi batter Henry Nicholls is more concerned about the spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming clash.

Speaking in an interview with news agency PTI, Nicholls stated the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja has proved their mettle across the world and they provide quality to India’s bowling attack.

“India have a very good seam attack and also have experienced spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja. They have been consistent in all parts of the world (of late) and bring quality (to attack).

“Mohammed Shami along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have proven their quality over the years which is similar to our seamers (Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner) on whom we really pride ourselves.

“So if you are facing that kind of a line-up, it's an exciting challenge and as a group, we are expecting it to be tough but also looking forward to the challenge,” Nicholls told PTI in an interview.

The New Zealand batsman also spoke about his teammate Devon Conway's strategy of pouring dry kitty litter on the track in order to create a rough as they are playing at a ‘neutral venue’ which is known to assist the spinners.

"That was something that we experimented in the camp before we came over to the UK. You managed to get some more turn and get some practice. So playing at a neutral venue, we need to check what the wickets will be like there. Also, the guile of Ashwin and Ravi Jadeja is something that we need to be prepared for," Nicholls said.

Nicholls was a part of the New Zealand team that thrashed India inside three days in two home Tests in early 2020, something that will give them confidence going into the final.

“It's an exciting challenge as finally, we will be playing a Test match at a neutral venue. So that for both sides kind of levels the playing field. We beat them 2-0 a season back (2019-20). But we know and accept that it's a different challenge but as a group, we take a lot of confidence from that series win against India. Obviously, Number one and two playing the final is a challenge too,” he said.