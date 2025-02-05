Menu Explore
Gujarat Giants announce new captain for WPL 2025, Ashleigh Gardner replaces Beth Mooney

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 05, 2025 12:25 PM IST

Ash Gardner has been an integral part of Gujarat Giants since WPL’s inception. Over the last two seasons, she has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets.

Gujarat Giants appointed Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025). Gardner, a key figure in Australian cricket, replaced teammate Beth Mooney as the leader of the Gujarat-based franchise.

Ashleigh Gardner (C) replaced Beth Mooney as Gujarat Giants captain
Ashleigh Gardner (C) replaced Beth Mooney as Gujarat Giants captain

The all-rounder is a two-time Belinda Clark Award winner. She played a significant role in Australia’s 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal success and was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

Gardner has been an integral part of Gujarat Giants since the league’s inception. Over the last two seasons of WPL, she has scored 324 runs and bagged 17 wickets.

“It is an absolute honour for me to be named the captain of Gujarat Giants. I have loved being a part of this team and I am excited to lead this fantastic group in the upcoming season. We have a great mix of young and experienced players and plenty of Indian talent in our squad. I am looking forward to working with the team and making our fans proud,” Gardner said.

The team’s head coach, Michael Klinger, expressed his confidence in Gardner’s leadership. “She is a fierce competitor. Her game awareness, tactical acumen, and ability to inspire players make her the ideal choice to captain Gujarat Giants. We believe she will lead from the front and guide the team towards a successful campaign,” he said.

Klinger also thanked Mooney for her services as the leader of the side and added that she would now concentrate on her role as keeper and better. “I would like to thank Mooney for her highly valued leadership. Now, she will be able to focus on wicketkeeping and opening the batting lineup. She continues to be a major leader of our group.”

The Gujarat Giants will hope for an improved season under new skipper Gardner. Last year, they finished last in the five-team tournament with just two wins in eight matches.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Stay updated with the Champions Trophy 2025 ,including the Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule and the latest Champions Trophy Points Table to follow your team's journey in the tournament. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
