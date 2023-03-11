Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch GG vs DC on TV, online in India

The Delhi Capitals suffered their first loss in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 after they went down by eight wickets against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. What would have worried them would be the fact that despite both sides entering the match unbeaten, DC were swatted aside by MI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking on the match, Delhi Capitals' captain Meg Lanning said, as per a press release from the DC, "We were in a decent position at one point of our batting innings, but we lost wickets at crucial times. We did not get enough runs for our bowlers to defend. But that is the way the game goes. You win some and you lose some. We need to bounce back quickly."

Meanwhile, GG may have lost their captain Beth Mooney to injury for the season but they ended up smashing 201 runs in their previous match and beating RCB to record their first win. Stand-in captain Sneh Rana had lauded the effort by her players. "Defending here in CCI is never easy, I know it was a tough game, a high scoring game. We lived up to the game," she said. "We are a balanced team, we have good batters and we have a good combination of players. It's something we were looking for from the first win and now we have got it (the win)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Where will GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match be played?

The GG vs DC, WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

When will GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match take place?

The GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match will take place on Saturday (March 11).

What time will GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match start?

The GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match broadcast on TV in India?

The GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match will broadcast on Sports18 Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of GG vs DC, WPL 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of GG vs DC, WPL 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema app in India. You can also catch the LIVE score and updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail