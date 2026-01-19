Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Smriti Mandhana and Co. look to extend winning streak

Live

By

Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Follow latest updates.

Live Score GG vs RCB, Women's Premier League: Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru have established themselves as serious title contenders in the ongoing WPL season. The team has been unbeaten so far, winning all four of their matches. The 2023 champions have produced commanding performances, showcasing their strength across all departments. With both the bat and ball firing, they have asserted their dominance over the competition, leaving opponents struggling to keep up. Strong team balance, consistent contributions from key players, and a clear game plan have made RCB a formidable side this season. Their all-round efforts underline why they remain a team to beat in the tournament. GG vs RCB WPL 2026 Live Scorecard On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have had a mixed campaign so far, recording two wins and two losses. While they started the season on a positive note, inconsistency has crept in, with recent defeats affecting their standing and pushing them to third place on the points table. Their last outing was against RCB, where they struggled to match the champions and went down by 32 runs. The team will need to regroup and find rhythm if they hope to challenge the unbeaten RCB side and climb higher in the tournament standings. Live Cricket Score The highlight for RCB has been skipper Smriti Mandhana’s return to form, as she played a match-defining 96 against Delhi Capitals in their commanding eight-wicket victory on Saturday. Opener Grace Harris has provided solid starts in all four matches but has yet to convert them into big scores, while Georgia Voll stepped up with an unbeaten 54 when it mattered. RCB’s batting line-up is strong and well-rounded, featuring hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, all-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Gautami Naik, and Radha Yadav, giving the team depth and firepower across the order. Squads Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni. Royal Challengers Bengalulru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha and Sayali Satghare. ...Read More

GG vs RCB WPL 2026 Live Scorecard On the other hand, the Gujarat Giants have had a mixed campaign so far, recording two wins and two losses. While they started the season on a positive note, inconsistency has crept in, with recent defeats affecting their standing and pushing them to third place on the points table. Their last outing was against RCB, where they struggled to match the champions and went down by 32 runs. The team will need to regroup and find rhythm if they hope to challenge the unbeaten RCB side and climb higher in the tournament standings. Live Cricket Score The highlight for RCB has been skipper Smriti Mandhana’s return to form, as she played a match-defining 96 against Delhi Capitals in their commanding eight-wicket victory on Saturday. Opener Grace Harris has provided solid starts in all four matches but has yet to convert them into big scores, while Georgia Voll stepped up with an unbeaten 54 when it mattered. RCB’s batting line-up is strong and well-rounded, featuring hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, all-rounders Nadine de Klerk and Gautami Naik, and Radha Yadav, giving the team depth and firepower across the order. Squads Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Ayushi Soni. Royal Challengers Bengalulru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha and Sayali Satghare.