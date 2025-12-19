Gujarat Titans Chairman Jinal Mehta and director Shaan Mehta reflect on the team's auction strategy

In an interview with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, and Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, shared their perspectives on the squad, the team's journey so far, the confidence they carry into the upcoming seasons and Shubman Gill's leadership, as per a release. Gujarat Titans made some quality buys in the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi. (Rahul Singh)

Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said, "We came into the auction with our core in place and we made minimal changes to our squad. We changed only five players. We came in with very specific requirements. We needed a couple of fast bowlers, an all-rounder and a middle-order batter. We're happy with the outcome and have achieved all of our objectives. I think we have achieved what we wanted. We welcome all of these new signings and look forward to the next season," as quoted from a release.

"We have made it to the playoffs three times in the four seasons that we have played, including winning in our inaugural season and being runners-up in the second season. We're looking forward to building on this journey with the squad that we have in place. I think we will have a great season," he said.

Talking about Shubman Gill's leadership, Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said, "I think GT spotted Shubman's batting talent and his leadership capabilities early on. He has done wonderfully well for both GT and India."

Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, added: "The team bonding that has happened over the last few years continues and Shubman continues to lead us going forward for many years to come."

Commenting on Narendra Modi Stadium, Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, said, "We are very lucky to have the world's largest stadium as our home. The atmosphere at the stadium is electrifying whenever Gujarat Titans are playing. That really builds the right setting for our players to perform, and I think we couldn't have had a better home than the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad."