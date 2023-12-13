Gujarat Titans: Looking to fill the hole left by Pandya

No team in IPL history other than Gujarat Titans began by qualifying for back-to-back finals. They appeared to lack batting firepower on first impression. But with the title on debut and a runners-up medal in the last two seasons, GT showed all their wheels were in motion on the back of their squad depth. Under first-time captain Hardik Pandya, GT became the team to beat. Gujarat Titans' Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) match vs Rajasthan Royals(AFP)

Pandya has walked away to Mumbai Indians. One learns, talk of Pandya’s possible return to MI had been on from last season. Having designed their team branding around Pandya’s local appeal, it’s a challenge for the franchise’s marketing wing to reposition the team.

But it will be a greater test for head coach Ashish Nehra and team director Vikram Solanki to cover for Pandya’s all-round absence at the auction table. A like-for-like replacement is impossible to find from the 333 players in the pool for the December 19 auction. But the decision to release as many eight players suggests they could be gearing up for making one big splash in the auction room in Dubai.

To begin with, in Shubman Gill they have a quality replacement as captain. A sound head and holding unlimited batting potential, Gill has long been marked for bigger things. Gill has had a hugely successful 2023 and he understands his T20 game a lot better. Some of that credit goes to GT’s playing philosophy which allowed an orthodox top order batter to grow into his innings. Once he found his gears, Gill began to explode. He may now want to step up and lead the way.

Pandya would hold the batting together at No. 4 and hit it out of the park when he held on for the death overs. From the current squad, Kane Williamson is likely to occupy the No. 4 batting slot. But GT will look for a back-up batter for days when they want to bench the Kiwi, to open up an overseas bowling slot in the 12. They may also want to chase a power-hitter, preferably an Indian. There aren’t too many of them but Shah Rukh Khan, released by Punjab Kings, might interest them.

PACE REINFOREMENTS

They will also have to look for someone to bowl Pandya’s overs in the Powerplay. Mohit Sharma might not be able to do the job consistently. Having released five pacers – Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal and Pradeep Sangwan, GT will look to use up a lot of their purse to shop for fast bowlers. Can they catch any of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Gerald Coetzee or Josh Hazlewood? They certainly have the money. The silver lining from Pandya’s trade is a ₹15 crore boost to their purse.

They can also go searching from the Indian crop. If there’s a bidding war for Shardul Thakur, there’s a good chance they will have money in hand. If they don’t see a role for Thakur in their bowling make-up – he can leak runs -- perhaps someone like Umesh Yadav with the new ball could be a bargain buy and offer a short-term solution. To some surprise, Shivam Mavi, who could have fitted into their plans, has been released.

The rest of GT’s playing core is still intact. It’s a big thumbs up to the team’s hiring strategy that most of their experienced players are still in form, going into the third season. Rahul Tewatia, for whom they spent heavily, has been batting at his best in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayers. He may now get more opportunities to show that he’s a more than an end overs finisher. Vijay Shankar found some form in the Mushtaq Ali T20s. Tamil Nadu left-handers – Sai Kishore with the ball and Sai Sudarshan with the bat -- are among the most promising of uncapped players.

Gill has been opening successfully with Wriddhiman Saha for two years. Saha is 39 and GT have to decide if this is the auction when they try and find a wicket-keeping or top order back-up. If Saha doesn’t play, Matthew Wade comes in. Again, creating an overseas slot is difficult for a team where Rashid Khan, David Miller and Noor Ahmed will be playing eleven regulars. Joshua Little also gets a look in for some matches because of his left-arm variety.