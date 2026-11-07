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Gurnoor Brar delights in lively New Zealand pitches after Wellington ODI spell

The tall pacer, in his 11th ODI, took a personal best 4/30 as India won the rain-hit game to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 21:35:14 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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Gurnoor Brar lead another excellent show by India pacers in New Zealand, capturing 4/30 to restrict the home batters and help the visitors win the second ODI in Wellington by 4 runs (DLS method) on Saturday.

Gurnoor Brar picked up 4 wickets vs New Zealand in the 2nd ODI (AFP)
Gurnoor Brar picked up 4 wickets vs New Zealand in the 2nd ODI (AFP)

The 26-year-old used his height and the pace and accuracy afforded by the pitch, which earned him the Player of the Match accolade.

Brar was delighted with the assistance in the conditions, coming from largely batting-friendly pitches in India.

Deep Dive

How did Gurnoor Brar take four wickets in the Wellington ODI?

Brar used the pitch’s extra bounce and pace, bowling hard lengths around shoulder height. He finished with 4/30 as New Zealand were bowled out for 134.

Why did Gurnoor Brar enjoy bowling in New Zealand?

He said the bounce and pace in New Zealand suited his strengths, unlike the flatter pitches he often encounters in India. The lively conditions helped his hard-length bowling.

What does Shubman Gill say Gurnoor Brar needs to improve?

Gill said Brar has pace and bounce, and that consistency with his line and length will be important as he gains more experience.
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“I really enjoyed it. Bowling here in New Zealand, the bounce and the pace really helped me, so I enjoyed it. Obviously, in India the pitches are quite flat, so we have to bowl that hard length. But here, there’s that extra bounce. So, I was just bowling to my strengths, and it worked,” he said after the game.

Brar, who bowls at an excellent pace, also shed light on his tactical mindset.

“If you’re a fast bowler bowling at an average of 140 or 142 (kph), you have to be aggressive as well. But you have to know your limits too. I just enjoy it and keep bowling. I just try to bowl that hard length, the lengths where batters try to pull. I don’t want to bowl it very high; I just keep bowling at shoulder level,” he added.ALSO READ: Gurnoor Brar's got pace and bounce, it's all about how consistent he can be: Shubman Gill

Fast bowlers seal narrow win for India

However, what initially seemed like a straightforward run chase for India quickly turned into a tense affair. The lively pitch characteristics were also exploited by New Zealand’s tall pacers, making batting difficult for the India batters too. India had slumped to 113 for 7 in 26 overs, and with the match in the balance, a heavy downpour forced the game to be abandoned. India squeezed through by four runs under the DLS method for rain-hit matches.

 
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HT Sports Desk

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Gurnoor Brar
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