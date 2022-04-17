'Had I played against him he wouldn't have scored so many runs and have 50 tons': Akhtar on Kohli's 5-year-old remark

An inter-generational battle is something all cricket fans wishes for. What would have happened if Sachin Tendulkar would be up against Jasprit Bumrah or Virat Kohli was up against Shoaib Akhtar? Well while most were not possible for fans to witness, there were a big opportunity for the latter contest to take shape in Dambulla 12 years back but a Saeed Ajmal delivery ended all possibility. But what would have happened if Kohli would be up against the Pakistan legend? The former India captain had opined on the same five years back and Akhtar came up with its reply on Saturday.

In 2010, in Dambulla, in Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, Akhtar and Kohli were part of the India-Pakistan game. However, Kohli's early dismissal, denied a contest.

Speaking on Breakfast with Champions in 2017, Kohli recalled that day saying, “I’ve never faced Shoaib Akhtar but I’ve seen him in a game in Dambulla against Pakistan. I got out, (so) I couldn’t face him. But I saw him bowl and he looked very lethal even at the later stages of his career. At that time, I felt (that) batsmen would not have wanted to face him when he was at his peak.”

Five years later, during a discussion on an IPL 2022 game on Sportskeeda, Akhtar admitted that had he faced Kohli, the Indian batting great wouldn't have ended with so many runs in his career or have 70 international centuries across formats.

“Virat Kohli is a good person and a big cricketer and you only expect big words from big players. And I thank him a lot for that. But, if I would have played against Virat Kohli then he would not have scored these many runs but whatever he would have scored those would have been fabulous and it would look that he really fought hard for those runs. He may not have had 50 centuries. 20 or 25 may at the most but those would have been valiant hundreds. I would have gotten the best out of Virat Kohli,” he said.

Kohli presently has 23650 runs in 458 international games with 70 tins and 122 half-century scores. He is now the seventh highest scorer in world cricket and third highest among Indians after Sachin Tendulkar (34357 runs) and Rahul Dravid (24208 runs).