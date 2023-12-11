Hafeez criticizes practice match conditions in Canberra ahead of Australia test series

Canberra [Australia], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez criticised the conditions offered for the practice match in Canberra ahead of the Test series against Australia and said he was "really surprised and disappointed by the arrangements."

While the visitors took a lot of positives from the warm-up game, Hafeez is well aware that the conditions will be drastically different in the Tests.

Hafeez claimed Pakistan was delighted by the challenge, but was particularly irritated by the tour arrangements for the game against the PM XI in Canberra, hinting at one point that it was tactical.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at Perth Stadium on December 14.

"That was the slowest pitch a visiting team could ever play on in Australia. As a team we are really happy with our preparations because we ticked most of the boxes," Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Everyone knew [the pitch wasn't what we wanted], so there was no point of saying it again and again and raising the issue with Cricket Australia. The disappointment was really high because we weren't expecting these kinds of arrangements. Maybe it's tactical but we're ready for it. We're not using it as an excuse, we're absolutely ready for the challenges coming up," he added.

On the excitement to face Australia, Hafeez expressed confidence in beating the home team and said that Pakistan have enough talent to do that.

"We have ticked most of the boxes in our training. Everyone on the team is excited to showcase their ability and eager to win. Unfortunately, Abrar Ahmed is unfit but everyone else is fit and ready to take on Australia," Hafeez added.

Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the Perth Test and undergoing rehabilitation. Abrar is expected to be fit and available for the second Test.

Hafeez also talked about Nathan Lyon's return to Australia's Test team.

"Lyon is a great bowler. He has won Test matches for his team but we generally play off-spin well and we have scored a lot of runs against him in the last few series. I hope our batters will do well against him in this series as well," the Pakistan team director said. (ANI)

