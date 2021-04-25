'Happens to be playing in fantastic era': Kevin Pietersen explains why England's Moeen Ali cannot be a starter in T20Is

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has remarked that all-rounder Moeen Ali cannot be a regular member of England's T20I squad in his opinion.

He further stated that Moeen Ali, who is currently plying his trade with the Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) and has been pretty successful in the short duration already, is highly unlikely to make the cut to England's T20 playing XI if everyone is fit.

"I don’t think he can be a regular starter, but he’s definitely somebody who can step in where there is illness, injury or somebody needs a rest. He just happens to be playing in a fantastic era of English batsmen. Look at the great Australian side around 20 years ago when guys like Mike Hussey and Damien Martyn were struggling to get in," Pietersen wrote in a column for Betway.

Cricketer-turned commentator Pietersen, however, took the opportunity to praise the spinning all-rounders, saying he is a great three-dimensional player.

"But he's a wonderful player. He’s three-dimensional, which I really like, and he’s proving how good a player he is at the moment," Pietersen commented.

Ali has played 34 T20Is so far; bagging 17 wickets and scoring just 392 runs. Recently during IPL 2021, Ali said that he usually bats at No.7 for England and doesn't get to bat too often.

With CSK, however, he is being sent in at No.3. The 33-year-old has not disappointed skipper MS Dhoni and Co. as he has already amassed 133 runs in four matches and has also bagged four wickets.

In the build-up to the tournament, CSK needed a spinning all-rounder and Ali's purchase at the IPL 2021 auction may have answered that call. He was bought for Rs. 7 crore from Royal Challengers' Bangalore.

Later on Sunday, second-placed CSK take on current table topper Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB