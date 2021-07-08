‘Indian cricket will forever be grateful to you’: Raina, Kaif, Jaffer & others lead wishes as ‘God of off side’ turns 49

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the fearless captains who have ever led Team India. He took the charge of the team during its hardest phase, leading to a fresh beginning. Be it instilling the never-give-up attitude in his players or backing talented youngsters in their tough times, he had changed people’s perception with his impassioned leadership. The young guns groomed by him went on to become the legends of the game which was one of his major contributions in changing the face of Indian cricket.

From captaining the Indian team to various heights to being the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ganguly has been always been a personality to look up to. As Dada turns 49 on Thursday, wishes are pouring in on social media.

The BCCI took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a photo to wish its chief. “Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday,” the caption read.

Besides the Indian cricket board, people from the Indian cricket fraternity came forward to wish Dada. Here are some of the reactions:

