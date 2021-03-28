Harare to host 3 T20s and 2 Test matches against Pakistan

Zimbabwe has chosen Harare as the venue for its first international cricket games since the pandemic began with Pakistan due to play three Twenty20s and two Test matches in April.

The Twenty20 series will be played from Apr. 21-25, followed by the test matches on April 29-May 3 and May 7-11.

Pakistan will fly out to Harare from Johannesburg on April 17 following its three ODIs and four T20s against South Africa.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has been at the forefront of the revival of international cricket in the post-Covid-19 world and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction,” PCB director of international cricket, Zakir Khan, said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have always maintained that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment, and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times.”

Pakistan has won all of the 14 T20 matches the teams have played. It has also won 10 of the 17 Test matches it played against the African nation. Zimbabwe has won three of the Test matches.

Zimbabwe last hosted Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in January last year before the coronavirus halted most sports around the world.