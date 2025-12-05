Harbhajan blasts voices deciding Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma’s future despite their fine form: ‘Beyond our understanding’

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh described the intense scrutiny on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, despite their stellar form and ongoing ODI contributions, as unfortunate, considering the high standards the duo continues to maintain. The veteran duo has already stepped away from Tests and T20Is, leaving ODIs as their only active format, and both have repeatedly voiced their ambition to feature in the 2027 World Cup. However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar recently raised doubts about their spots for the mega event, noting that the duo has been non-committal to their long-term plans yet. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future has been put under the scanner.(PTI)

Harbhajan weighed in on the uncertainty surrounding Kohli and Rohit's ODI future, reflecting on how senior players are often handled in Indian cricket. Drawing from his own experiences and those of former teammates, he acknowledged the uncomfortable reality before leading into his candid remark below.

"I am not in a position to answer your question on why the legends have been put away or why they are being pushed away. It is beyond our understanding. I may not be able to answer because I have been a player myself, and what I have seen has happened to me as well. It has happened to many of my teammates, but it is very unfortunate. We don't talk about it or have a discussion about it," Harbhajan Singh told the Times of India.

“People deciding Kohli-Rohit future have not achieved much”

Kohli has rediscovered his vintage form, hitting back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs against South Africa and asserting dominance reminiscent of his 2016 peak. At the same time, Rohit Sharma continues to lead the ODI batting rankings, with a recent century against Australia and a fifty in the ongoing South Africa series. They have been asked to play domestic cricket to show their commitment.

Harbhajan didn’t hold back while praising Virat Kohli’s longevity and questioning the voices influencing decisions around senior players. Reflecting on the standards Kohli continues to set, he followed up with a pointed remark: "I am so happy when I see a player like Virat Kohli who is still going strong. It is a bit unfortunate that those people are deciding their future who have not achieved much," he added.